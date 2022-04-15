ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne Union Recycling schedules document shredding, Tox-A-Way collection days

By Mike Emery, Richmond Palladium-Item
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Ind. — Wayne Union Recycling has scheduled two events to boost recycling participation.

The two-county group has existed for three decades, but after nearly a decade of dormancy, it revitalized its efforts last year. The events are open to Wayne and Union county residents.

Free document shredding will be available 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 23 at Cope Environmental Center, 1730 Airport Road in Centerville, according to a news release. The shredding will be part of the Family Earth Day Celebration at Cope.

Each vehicle may have up to eight boxes of paper items to be shredded. The shredded paper will then be recycled.

Acceptable items include all forms of paper, magazines and newspapers, including staples, paperclips, spiral bound paper and soft folding folder tabs. Cardboard, hanging file folders, three-ring binders, hard metal spring clips and other metal or non-paper items must be removed.

A Tox-A-Way Day is scheduled for 9 a.m.-noon May 14 at New Paris Pike Landfill, 5242 New Paris Pike. Acceptable items for disposal include paints, thinners, solvents, oils, aerosols, herbicides, pesticides, single-use batteries and most liquid household wastes. Containers may not be larger than five gallons.

The collection will not accept medical waste such as tanks, needles and bio-waste; tires; or items with Freon.

More information is available by contacting LuAnne Holeva, the conservation education coordinator for the Wayne and Union Solid Waste Management District, by calling 765-373-9540 or emailing luanne.holeva@in.nacdnet.net.

WUR is funded by $1-per-ton tipping fees at the city's New Paris Pike Landfill.

