Friendship. What does that mean? Who is a friend and what does this person do to deserve that title?. We came to Pendleton from East Africa in 1973 and bought a small house in town. The idea was to get acquainted with the area and then find a place in the country. We especially wanted space for our five kids to do what kids do — run around and learn about whatever comes their way. We found a church and met many wonderful people, some of whom have become lifelong friends over these nearly 50 years.

PENDLETON, OR ・ 22 DAYS AGO