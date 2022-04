David and Victoria Beckham's oldest son Brooklyn is getting married to his long-term girlfriend Nicola Peltz on 8 April – but how much do you know about his bride's family?. Actress Nicola, 27, comes from a highly-esteemed and wealthy American family headed by her parents Nelson and Claudia, who are hosting the couple's lavish wedding at their Florida home. Nicola is one of five children and it's clear from her Instagram posts that she is extremely close to her family.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO