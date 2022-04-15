ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Westhaven family displaced by Friday morning fire

By Herald Reports
williamsonherald.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA family of five was displaced after they escaped a fire that significantly damaged their Westhaven home in Franklin early Friday morning. According to the Franklin Fire Department, firefighters...

www.williamsonherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Family survives early morning Braceville Township house fire

An early morning house fire forced a family from their Trumbull County home Saturday. Flames broke out at a house along Braceville Robinson Road in Braceville Township just before 3:30 a.m. Officials said the family made it out safely, but it's not clear if they were able to rescue some pets that were inside.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
The Independent

Eight-month-old baby boy is found alive after spending nearly 24 hours lost alone in Louisiana field

An eight-month-old infant abandoned overnight in a field in Louisiana has been found in what officials dubbed a “miracle” discovery.The infant, named Niguel Jackson, was found “alive and healthy” in a field along Plank Road on 16 March after hours of search by law-enforcement authorities.Officials said that finding Niguel unhurt and unscathed was nothing short of a “miracle”.In a statement, Baton Rouge Police Department said: “Today, Baton Rouge Police Officers in collaboration with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Parish Search and Rescue, East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office, Emergency Medical Services, Acadian Ambulance and hospital staff performed search and rescue procedures...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Franklin, TN
Accidents
City
Franklin, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Franklin, TN
Crime & Safety
WTRF

Brooke County apartment fire Sat. morning displaces one person

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There was an apartment fire Saturday morning on Washington Pike in Wellsburg, says Franklin Community Volunteer Fire Department Chief Gerald McClain. According to McClain, there are four units in the apartment building, and one person was displaced. There were no injuries. Franklin Community Volunteer...
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
2 On Your Side

3 families displaced following Chautauqua County fire

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Three families are being assisted by the American Red Cross following a fire late Thursday night in Chautauqua County. According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, the blaze broke out just before 10:30 p.m. at a house on Washington Street in the Village of Westfield. The house was said to be a multi-family apartment.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
The Daily Jeffersonian

Downtown fire displaces residents, businesses

A fire in the 500 block of Wheeling Avenue destroyed two buildings and displaced businesses and residents late Saturday night. The fire spread from one building to another, according to Cambridge City Fire Department Chief Jeff Deeks. When the fire department arrived on the scene, firefighters faced heavy smoke conditions on the first, second, and third floors of the initial building. They made an interior attack but the extreme heat forced firefighters to enter through the rear of the building, according to Deeks.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Guinea Pig#Cat#Accident
KRLD News Radio

12 displaced in Hurst apartment fire

Firefighters had to rescue people from a burning apartment building in Hurst. The two-alarm fire broke out at the Hurst Estates Apartments on Precinct Line Road Friday morning. Fire crews from several agencies responded.
HURST, TX
NBC12

Family of 14 displaced from house fire gifted with temporary housing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For the past week, Pastor Robert Winfree says his congregation at New life Deliverance Tabernacle in Richmond has been dealing with an emergency. A family of 14 - six adults and eight children - known to the church was displaced from a house fire in the Lakeside area of Henrico last Wednesday.
RICHMOND, VA
CBS Denver

Man Killed In Serious Easter Sunday Crash In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say one man died in a crash at 14th Avenue and Syracuse Street on Sunday afternoon. Investigators say a driver heading north on Syracuse St. ran a red light and hit another vehicle heading east on 14th Ave. (credit: CBS) The passenger, an unidentified man, in the vehicle which was hit died at the scene. Both drivers survived, however the suspect driver was taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries. The victim’s vehicle rolled over There were no other passengers involved. It’s not clear if alcohol and/or speed are factors, nor is it clear if any of the occupants were wearing seatbelts. Police have not said whether the suspect driver will face charges.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
KESQ News Channel 3

3 displaced by house fire in Indio

An investigation is underway into the cause of a garage fire at a home in Indio this morning that displaced three adults. The Riverside County Fire Department said it received a report of the blaze just after 7:00 a.m. in the 81200 block of Helen Avenue. Emergency responders arrived to find that a fire had The post 3 displaced by house fire in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
Fox17

Residents displaced by Kalamazoo apartment fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Heavy flames spread through a second-story apartment unit in Kalamazoo Saturday evening. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the fire happened in the area of Interfaith Boulevard and Woodward Avenue before 8 p.m. We’re told all occupants vacated the building before public safety officers...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Shropshire Star

Two dead and nine wounded in shooting at party

Police said as many as 50 rounds were fired inside the house and several more were fired outside. Shots fired at a house party early Sunday left two under-age people dead and at least nine more injured, police in the US said. The shooting happened at about midnight during a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead In Maple Grove After Driver Shoots Other Driver

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — A dispute between two drivers led to a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon in Maple Grove. Police say a 911 caller reported a shooting between two vehicles near County Road 30 and Garland Lane just before 3 p.m., with both vehicles leaving the area right after. (credit: CBS) While officers were headed to the scene, they received a report that a man was found injured in a vehicle near Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway. He later died at an area hospital. Police say “there is no known ongoing threat to the community in this area.” Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 763-494-6246.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
PIX11

Over 20 Harlem families displaced by fire need clothing, support

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A fire swept through a residential building on West 142nd Street two weeks ago — and families impacted still need help. Over 20 families lost everything in just a matter of minutes, and are now in homeless shelters. Councilmember Kristin Richardson Jordan said they can’t fall through the cracks, and is […]
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy