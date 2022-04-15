ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Kyle Hamilton a player to watch for the Eagles if he starts to slip in the NFL draft

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0et61v_0fAOXjeY00

Kyle Hamilton is the NFL draft’s most intriguing prospect and depending on who you ask, he’s either the next great safety in the league or one of the biggest risks due to his slow 40-yard dash time.

Philadelphia badly needs to upgrade the safety position and according to ESPN, Hamilton is a player to watch in regards to a potential draft slide.

During a back and forth between Jordan Reid and Mike Miller, a discussion on Hamilton’s stock and how far he might slide ensued.

Miller believes the Eagles are the floor and Hamilton is definitely a player to watch.

Hamilton is harder to peg because the Notre Dame safety’s positional value and a slower-than-expected 40-yard dash time seem to have cooled his stock. I see the No. 15 and the Eagles as his floor. He’s a top-five prospect on my board because of his toughness, physicality, and playmaking skills, but not every team will value a safety that high.

Kayvon Thibodeaux and Derek Stingley Jr. are also players to watch for Philadelphia if a draft slide ensues.

Hamilton is one of the top overall players on the board this year and he would immediately fill more than a couple of needs for the Eagles.

Hamilton is a 6-foot-4, 220-pound hybrid/safety that could elevate the Philadelphia secondary while solving several of Jonathan Gannon’s issues from 2021.

Whether it be making plays in the deep center field, eliminating a tight end, or making a stop against the run in the box, Hamilton can do it all and at an elite level.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Hamilton, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Prospect, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Spun

There’s 1 NFL Team Getting Linked To Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to be linked to potential teams. This weekend, there’s one team getting mentioned the most. NFL insider Josina Anderson is floating the Carolina Panthers as a potential destination for the veteran NFL quarterback. “I remember...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Stingley Jr.
Person
Kyle Hamilton
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Buys New House: Fans React

The Denver Broncos have a new star quarterback after trading for Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson. With the move, the couple had a few things to take care of – selling their old house and finding a new one. Earlier this month, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, listed their Bellevue, Washington home for sale. It’s on the market for $28 million.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Former College Football Coach Dead At 57

On Friday night, the football world received some tough news when a longtime college football coach passed away. Andy Coen, the former coach of the Lehigh Mountain Hawks, passed away on Friday, the team confirmed in a statement. He was 57 years old. According to a statement from the team,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Spencer Rattler Uses 1 Word To Describe His Time At Oklahoma

Spencer Rattler entered the 2021 season as a fan-favorite, Heisman Trophy candidate for the Oklahoma Sooners. But after throwing five interceptions through his first five games, the young quarterback’s once-solid relationship with the program soon began to sour. Fans booed Rattler as chants of “We want Caleb” rained down...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#The Eagles#American Football#Nfl Dougfarrar#Espn#Notre Dame
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
Yardbarker

Colts Sign Mountainous Free-Agent Offensive Tackle

The Indianapolis Colts announced that they have signed free-agent offensive tackle Brandon Kemp. Originally signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft, Kemp spent his rookie year on the practice squad and then all of 2021 on Injured Reserve following an injury to his labrum.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Jason Garrett Has A New Job In Football: Fans React

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett began his new job in football on Saturday night. Garrett, who spent the 2021 NFL season as offensive coordinator for the New York Giants, is now an in-game analyst for FOX. He’ll be helping provide coverage for the USFL this spring. Garrett...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report Names The Worst College Town In Big Ten

The Big Ten serves as the home to some of the biggest college football stadiums, most passionate fanbases and prestigious schools in the country. But when ranking their college towns, somebody has to be on the bottom. A recent report from the Clever digital learning platform ranked the 150 best...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Danny Manning Reportedly Lands New CBB Job

After spending most of the 2021-22 college basketball season as the interim head coach at Maryland, Danny Manning was not retained by the Terps. But he’s staying in the college ranks after finding a new job. According to ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello, Manning is joining the staff...
LOUISVILLE, KS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

97K+
Followers
144K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy