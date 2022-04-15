ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog the Bounty Hunter shares what Beth would think of him doing ‘Masked Singer’

By Eileen Reslen
 2 days ago

The latest “Masked Singer” cast-off, Duane “Dog” Chapman, feels his late wife, Beth Chapman, would have been proud of him for doing the show — perhaps except during one moment.

“Oh, she would have loved it,” the bounty hunter, 69, exclusively tells Page Six. “I don’t know when I fell down what she [would have] said.”

During a performance of the Sex Pistol’s “I Fought the Law,” Duane attempted one of his signature high kicks and took a tumble on stage.

However, he quickly recovered and got right back up.

“I had no idea I was going down,” the “Dog the Bounty Hunter” star tells us, pointing out that his armadillo costume weighed “over 200 pounds.”

“You can’t get up from sitting down, right? So as I fell, that went through my mind,” he continues.

Duane says he then visualized a runner who falls during a race just before the finish line but gets back up and walks across to the end.

“Those two thoughts, fail or sink or swim, hit my mind, right?” he adds. “I feel that angels picked me up [because you] couldn’t pick this thing up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L5sxr_0fAOXBpy00
Duane “Dog” Chapman says late wife Beth Chapman would have “loved” him on “Masked Singer.”

Duane thought he would be eliminated after the slip-up, but he advanced to another round.

The former bail bondsman says he was fortunately protected by “six layers of clothes” that he wore underneath, which created padding, so he was not hurt badly due to the fall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kGJiE_0fAOXBpy00
Dog tells Page Six he is ready for a comeback after Beth’s death.

He tells us medics rushed to help him after he got off stage, but he was “good.”

“They take very good care of you,” he adds, noting that “a lot of work goes into that show. No wonder they’re one of the top shows in America.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RpOiK_0fAOXBpy00
Dog, seen here with host Nick Cannon, appeared as the Armadillo on Season 7 of “The Masked Singer.”

Duane went through a difficult time after Beth died of throat cancer in June 2019 at age 51, even sharing that he had contemplated suicide.

However, the reality star says he feels like he is finally making a comeback.

“I got married [to Francie Frane] Sept. 2, and we’ll grieve forever,” he tells us. “There is no stopping that, but we’re back.”

