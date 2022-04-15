ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

8899 Beverly out of gate with new high for LA condo

By Andrew Asch
therealdeal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong buzzed-about condominium project 8899 Beverly in West Hollywood wasted no time in...

therealdeal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Adam Lambert tours pricey High Line condo in NYC

Between launching his Feel Something Foundation (supporting the LGBTQ+ community), preparing for a world tour with Queen, working on the new “Starstruck” talent show and writing his own musical (set in 1970s New York) — singer-songwriter Adam Lambert has found time to house hunt in downtown NYC. The “American Idol” star was spotted at Lantern House — a new 22-story luxury condo complex in West Chelsea designed by Thomas Heatherwick, with two towers that link beneath the High Line. Two-bedroom units on the market (from 1,400 to 1,600 square feet) run from $3.65 million to $5.19 million, and are outfitted...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Jeff Lazkani, the Husband of New “Selling Sunset” Star, Chelsea Lazkani

Selling Sunset season 5 will premiere on Netflix on April 22 with a new face. Chelsea Lazkani had built an accomplished career before she came on the show. And now she’s set to become one of the most inspiring realtors at The Oppenheim Group. And she came into this class of Selling Sunset divas through her husband. Jeff Lazkani is a second-generation entrepreneur who was raised by a self-made woman before he married one. Since Chelsea’s addition to the cast was announced, fans want to know more about her personal life and who Chelsea Lazkani’s husband is. So we deep dive into his background in this Jeff Lazkani wiki.
TV & VIDEOS
mansionglobal.com

Rupert Murdoch Asks $78 Million for Two New York City Condos

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is listing a penthouse at New York’s One Madison condo tower. Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is listing two units at New York’s One Madison condo tower for a total of $78 million. One of the units, asking $62 million, is a triplex penthouse measuring...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Los Angeles, CA
West Hollywood, CA
Real Estate
West Hollywood, CA
Business
City
West Hollywood, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy