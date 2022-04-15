8899 Beverly out of gate with new high for LA condo

Between launching his Feel Something Foundation (supporting the LGBTQ+ community), preparing for a world tour with Queen, working on the new “Starstruck” talent show and writing his own musical (set in 1970s New York) — singer-songwriter Adam Lambert has found time to house hunt in downtown NYC.
The “American Idol” star was spotted at Lantern House — a new 22-story luxury condo complex in West Chelsea designed by Thomas Heatherwick, with two towers that link beneath the High Line.
Two-bedroom units on the market (from 1,400 to 1,600 square feet) run from $3.65 million to $5.19 million, and are outfitted...
