8899 Beverly out of gate with new high for LA condo

Selling Sunset season 5 will premiere on Netflix on April 22 with a new face. Chelsea Lazkani had built an accomplished career before she came on the show. And now she’s set to become one of the most inspiring realtors at The Oppenheim Group. And she came into this class of Selling Sunset divas through her husband. Jeff Lazkani is a second-generation entrepreneur who was raised by a self-made woman before he married one. Since Chelsea’s addition to the cast was announced, fans want to know more about her personal life and who Chelsea Lazkani’s husband is. So we deep dive into his background in this Jeff Lazkani wiki.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 25 DAYS AGO