ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

It's a bird, it's a plane... no, it's oak pollen

By Meteorologist Mary Wasson
spectrumlocalnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleItchy eyes, runny nose and sneezing fits can mean one thing in Texas: It's spring!. While all the flowers are blooming and the grass is turning green, a dirty yellow film is taking over our cars. What’s to blame? The most famous tree in Texas, the oak. Picture...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Invasive ants hit Texas hard—now a killer fungus is coming for them

When crazy ants roll into new parts of Texas, the invasive species wipe out local insects and lizards, drive away birds, and even blind baby rabbits by spewing acid in their eyes. Scientists at the University of Texas at Austin now have good news: a naturally occurring fungus-like pathogen can...
TEXAS STATE
BBC

Sheffield snails: Giant African breed left in bushes

Eight Giant African land snails have been found abandoned in bushes in Sheffield. The mammoth molluscs, whose shells are 5cm across, were found by a member of the public at Hartley Brooke Dyke in the Firth Park area on 13 March. The RSPCA said they were in a storage box...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
Rockport, TX
City
Live Oak, TX
City
Spring, TX
San Antonio, TX
Pets & Animals
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
BGR.com

Snake-like jumping worms are invading the US

Worms are interesting creatures. Some worms can even regrow their brains if needed. But, an invasive jumping worm has started appearing in more than a dozen states throughout the Midwest. The worms are originally from eastern Asia, and they’ve spread across 15 states so far, according to reports from the Smithsonian Magazine.
ANIMALS
marthastewart.com

How to Keep Squirrels Out of Your Garden

As a gardener, chances are having squirrels prancing about in your outdoor space is never a welcome sight. After all, the fluffy-tailed rodents have developed a mighty reputation for gobbling up flowers and vegetable plants. Completely banishing squirrels from your garden probably isn't possible, however, there are practical ways to deter them.
ANIMALS
The Gainesville Sun

In Florida, a river is likely running beneath your feet

There is a scene in Wes Skiles’ brilliant film, “Water’s Journey,” where a team of divers is deep beneath the Floridan Aquifer charting unexplored water hundreds of feet below the earth’s surface. Above them, a scientist is able to follow their path through a suburban back yard, through a Sonny’s barbecue, until the divers surface in a muck-filled, oil-stained sinkhole.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Trees#Pollen#The Oak#Birds#Itchy
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
SCIENCE
Greyson F

Popular Burger Chain Opening 2 New Locations

Grab yourself a new burger.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing as satisfying as munching down on a large, juicy burger. A burger with french fries and a soft drink is about as classic of an American meal as it gets. And while there are a number of burger chains spread throughout the Valley, one growing, Texas-based burger chain is opening not just one, but two new restaurants in metro Phoenix.
CHANDLER, AZ
KRQE News 13

When you should aerate your lawn

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Anyone who owns a home knows a great lawn doesn’t happen by accident. It takes a lot of planning and maintenance to get lush green grass that’s the envy of all your neighbors. Regular watering, mowing and fertilizing are important, but they won’t do anything for you if your soil doesn’t provide the right growing conditions.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Daily South

10 Deer-Resistant Flowers for Sun

Gardeners and deer are not fast friends. Gardeners plant flowers. Deer gobble them. Exasperated victims wonder, "Are there any flowers that deer won't chomp?. Yes! Quite a few. This doesn't guarantee deer won't nibble occasionally. But by relying on the following flowers your entire garden won't be here today and gone tomorrow. All prefer a sunny spot.
GARDENING
thespruce.com

How to Repot an Orchid with Air Roots

Orchids with air (aerial) roots are classified as epiphytes. They are found growing all over the world from cloud forests in South America to the jungle floors of Africa and the Pacific islands. Usually found living on trees, the orchid's roots wrap around the limbs, anchoring the plant without penetrating the bark. Just as the roots of terrestrial plants take up nutrients from the soil, the specialized roots of epiphytic orchids take in minerals, moisture and nutrients from the air.
GARDENING
Romesentinel.com

COLUMN: Check your houseplants for bugs

It doesn’t take a lot of insects to turn into an infestation for houseplants. Plants growing outside have the advantage of natural predators to keep populations in check. Indoors there is nothing to stop insects from multiplying. Keep your plants healthy and clean and inspect them often to ensure you don’t get an infestation.
ANIMALS
ABC4

This bird named Utah’s new state bird of prey

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah has a new animal to represent the majesty of the Beehive State. The golden eagle has been officially named Utah’s state bird of prey. The official declaration was signed into law by Gov. Spencer Cox with S.B. 116 on Wednesday during a legislative session. Currently, Utah’s state bird is the seagull, […]
UTAH STATE
Family Handyman

Homeowner’s Guide To Garden Pest Control

Garden pests come in all shapes and sizes, from tiny mites to mighty elk. They can fly, burrow, crawl, climb and jump their way into your garden. How do you keep them all out?. First, keep in mind that most insects and other wildlife in your garden are not pests. A healthy garden should be full of bugs and other critters.
ANIMALS
News Talk KIT

What’s The Word Yakima Hipsters? The Bird, Bird, Bird Is The Word

And for the record, Spring is for the birds. If you're looking for a sure sign of the season, look to the skies. The Cliff Swallows return to San Juan Capistrano, California this time of year. The Turkey Vultures (buzzards) return to Hinkley, Ohio, and good old Turdus migratorius (the American Red Robin) starts showing up around the Yakima Valley.
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy