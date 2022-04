Astronomers have detected a cloud of dust the size of a whole star, 330 light-years away. Its cause? A colossal smash-up between two exoplanets that were still just forming. We know this because astronomers have analyzed the infrared glow of said dust cloud, along with changes in the light of the host star, periodically blotted out by the debris in orbit around it. With these data, we now know the size of the objects involved, and other key details about the collision.

