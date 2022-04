BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) - The Bonham Purple Warriors trailed 2-0 at the end of the first inning of their Friday game again Leonard. Then their offense went to work. Bonham scored eight runs in the bottom of the second inning, highlighted by a two-RBI triple from Hunter Haglund and a home run from Braeden Stewart. That propelled them to a 12-2 victory over Leonard in five innings.

BONHAM, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO