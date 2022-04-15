Wildlife investigation underway after bald eagle found shot in Tennessee

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Mama bird and papa bird were on high alert on Wednesday evening. Both the male and female eagle were called upon to protect their three eaglets from an unseen intruder just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The eagles mounted a four-minute alarm and defense against the intruder. While the female eagle was feeding the three eaglets, she was alarmed by the intruder and jumped into action, covering her young. The male eagle returned to the nest, hearing the female’s calls, dropped off a fish at the nest, and then took off to chase off the intruder, which is believed to have been another bird of prey. At 6:14 p.m., the male returned to the nest and the female continued to feed her young. You can watch the Hays’ eagles on the live eagle cam, just click here to watch.

