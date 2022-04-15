ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reagan, TN

Wildlife investigation underway after bald eagle found shot in Tennessee

By Jordan Whittington
fox17.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is asking for the public's help after a bald eagle was found shot...

fox17.com

Portland Tribune

Family rescues a wounded bald eagle

Rehab experts said the raptor could not survive injury, infection, and malnutrition. A family visiting from California headed east out of Madras, Friday, March 11. On Hay Creek Road they noticed a bald eagle perched on a fence post. They stopped to take it in. "I mean it's the national...
MADRAS, OR
KEYT

Wildlife officials catch 500-pound bear roaming near a Tennessee university

A 500-pound black bear prowling around a Tennessee university has been captured and relocated, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. The bear was living near the Tusculum University campus in Greeneville. In a Facebook post, the agency said the bear “had become habituated to human and unnatural foods.” The large bear had made a habit of eating garbage, bird seed, and pet food, and “ramped up its activity and property damage last year.”
TENNESSEE STATE
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
The Independent

Two children aged five and 10 found dead wearing lifejackets near boat on Arkansas lake

Two children believed to be siblings were found dead in an Arkansas lake in an apparent boating accident on Wednesday, according to officials.Police received a call on Wednesday evening from a local fisherman on Lake Ouachita that he’d found two bodies wearing lifejackets, later identified as a five-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy thought to be related.A 5 year old boy and 10 year old girl were found dead yesterday in the Yorktown Bay Area of Lake Ouachita. @ARGameandFish dive team units are on the scene to search for a missing adult who was with the children. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/Zb8dnRWQy4— Gary...
ACCIDENTS
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
Outsider.com

Sharpshooting Game Warden Frees Trapped Buck by Shooting Its Antler

A quick-thinking, sharpshooting game warden from Pennsylvania freed a buck whose antler got tangled in a net with a stellar shot from his rifle. The Pennsylvania Game Commission warden shared photos of the rescue scene via social media Monday. One of the photos amazingly shows the exact moment the deer’s antler dislodged from the net as the warden aims from the foreground. The rifle shot severed the antler on impact.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Outdoor Life

“Operation Longbeard” Puts an End to the Largest Wild Turkey Poaching Ring in History

Mississippi game wardens recently uncovered what is regarded as the largest wild turkey poaching ring in history. It included three states, 15 people, and more than 100 wild turkeys. And, like most wildlife cases, the investigation known as “Operation Longbeard” began with a tip—or what game wardens called “whispers”—about its ringleader, Kenneth Ray Britt Jr. of Wesson, Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

WATCH: Hays Bald Eagles Protect Eaglets From Intruder

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Mama bird and papa bird were on high alert on Wednesday evening. Both the male and female eagle were called upon to protect their three eaglets from an unseen intruder just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The eagles mounted a four-minute alarm and defense against the intruder. While the female eagle was feeding the three eaglets, she was alarmed by the intruder and jumped into action, covering her young. The male eagle returned to the nest, hearing the female’s calls, dropped off a fish at the nest, and then took off to chase off the intruder, which is believed to have been another bird of prey. At 6:14 p.m., the male returned to the nest and the female continued to feed her young. You can watch the Hays’ eagles on the live eagle cam, just click here to watch.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Field & Stream

North Carolina Asks Anglers to be on the Lookout for Snot Otters

Have you seen any “snot otters” lately? What about “hellbenders” or old “lasagnasides?” Any “mud cats,” “water dogs,” or “mud devils?” Or maybe “devil dogs” or “ground puppies?” These are all names for Cryptobranchus alleganiensis—one of the most unusual-looking aquatic salamanders around. Unfortunately, the species seems to be declining in North Carolina and the 15 other states it inhabits. So, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) is asking citizens, especially anglers who frequent swift-flowing, rocky rivers and streams, to report sightings of them.
LIFESTYLE
Outdoor Life

Could Red Wolves Actually Improve Deer Populations and Hunting in the Southeast?

Reintroduced red wolf packs in the Southeast could lead to better deer hunting, and more coveys of quail—at least, that’s what one group of researchers hopes to prove. Ron Sutherland, a wildlife biologist born and raised in North Carolina, spends most of his life talking about and advocating for red wolves. His motive is obvious: to see red wolves sustainably managed in a slice of their original home range. He wants red wolves reintroduced largely because they are a natural part of the ecosystem, but also because, he says, research is starting to show they can actually benefit the area’s native species.
WILDLIFE

