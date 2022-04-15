ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen in Europe for first time since Megxit after secret meeting with Queen

By Alice Fuller, Britta Zeltmann
 2 days ago

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in the Netherlands today for their first European trip together since Megxit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who met the Queen and Prince Charles in secret on Thursday - were welcomed by cheering competitors at the Invictus Games site on Good Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XeTNf_0fAOTPWO00
The Sussexes holding hands as they arrive at the reception at Zuiderpark in The Hague, Netherlands Credit: ©Karwai Tang
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dKE83_0fAOTPWO00
The Duchess of Sussex was a vision in white ahead of the Invictus Games Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z8fGs_0fAOTPWO00
She and Harry smiled as they were welcomed for the event this weekend Credit: Getty

The couple were pictured walking hand-in-hand towards a friends-and-family reception at the Zuiderpark, where the games are being held.

They were both seen beaming as they greeted competitors and officials, having not been this side of the Atlantic together since 2020.

Meghan, 40, dazzled in a white Valentino suit and matching shoes — a day after the couple’s extraordinary meeting at Windsor Castle.

The couple's Netflix crew were also in tow, standing apart from the dozens of photographers covering the arrival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YzDFj_0fAOTPWO00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mxZPn_0fAOTPWO00

The Sussexes met with the Ukraine team at the tournament for injured military veterans shortly before the reception.

Harry was pictured holding a calendar as he spoke to those around him while Meghan smiled at another member of the group behind.

At one point Meghan waved towards the press pen and she and Harry placed their hands on one another's backs in a show of support.

A Netflix crew filmed the couple arriving then went into a temporary building housing a reception for wounded soldiers who were competing this week.

The Sussexes, holding hands, emerged into the sports campus at the Zuiderpark, in The Hague, shortly after 5.30pm local time.

Meghan walked behind her husband and they were joined by Dutch competitors and their families. She then removed her camel-coloured jacket and offered it to a mum carrying a baby.

It left her clad all in white, with an oversized £2,100 Valentino blazer, matching £1,100 flared trousers, plus a pair of £810 white Aquazzura heels.

Harry and Meghan last year signed a mega Netflix deal said to be worth £112million.

Their first Netflix project was announced as an Invictus Games documentary with an Oscar-winning production team.

The Sussexes flew to the Netherlands for the Games, which take place between April 16 and 22, and are expected to be followed by a camera crew throughout their trip.

But critics have accused them of "cashing in" on the event and "exploiting" Her Majesty by allowing filmmakers into private meetings.

Royal commentator Tom Bower told MailOnline after the couple's hush-hush talks yesterday: "I have no doubt it was all done for their Netflix documentary.

"The Queen's advisers failed to protect her from being exploited by the Royal Family's worst traducers, while the Sussexes exploited an old, unwell woman to boost their credibility and coffers."

Harry and Meg met with Her Majesty and Charles as part of their whistle-stop tour to Windsor Castle - their first British trip together since Megxit.

They arrived just weeks after snubbing Prince Philip's memorial service.

But it is not known if the couple brought their son Archie, two, and 11-month-old daughter Lilibet — who the Queen has never met.

Harry and Meghan are said to have been given "VVIP" status by Dutch police for their visit, and are reportedly being guarded by a "high-level multi-agency protection programme".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A73sG_0fAOTPWO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cizzV_0fAOTPWO00

It comes amid Harry's ongoing legal battle with the British Government after he was stripped of his taxpayer-funded Met Police armed guards when he quit royal duty.

The couple have been assured there is "no credible threat" to their safety and they will be impeccably looked after by Dutch security.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NHt3D_0fAOTPWO00
Meghan dressed in all white for the event Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ogXVd_0fAOTPWO00
Meghan and Harry reportedly had their Netflix crew in tow Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ee7uX_0fAOTPWO00
A smartly dressed Meghan and Harry arriving at the reception Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47rYre_0fAOTPWO00
Meghan and Harry arrive at the yellow carpet of the Invictus Games to attend the friends and family reception in The Hague Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OaUrn_0fAOTPWO00
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games site in the Netherlands

