A Definitive Guide to the Best Snacks to Eat While Stoned

 2 days ago
In case you haven’t looked at the calendar in recent weeks, 4/20 is only days away. And while the annual celebration of all things weed might not mean much when you’re toking every day, it still stands as an opportunity to reset and ask yourself a handful of important questions. Does...

Mashed

What Time You Should Actually Be Eating Dinner, According To An Expert

We have long associated breakfast with the early morning hours, with many people eating breakfast at around 8 or 9 in the morning. We commonly have lunch in the afternoon, such as a sandwich at 12 or a quick bite to eat at 1. But what about dinner? Do we eat as soon as we get home? Do we eat in the later part of the evening? A good dinner is something we all look forward to, but what time should we eat it?
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Frosted Flakes Is Releasing Three New Milk-Changing Flavors and One Tastes Just Like a Strawberry Milkshake

I think I can speak for many of us when I say that one of the best parts of having your favorite bowl of cereal is the way the milk changes colors (and flavor!) during the process of eating. As a kid, I would pour way more milk than I needed, just to be able to enjoy a little more chocolate milk at the bottom of my bowl of Cocoa Pebbles. And I can bet you’ve done it, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

The 3 Worst ‘Healthy’ Snacks To Eat For Weight Loss, Dietitians Warn

It’s a common misconception that snacking is a leading cause of weight gain, and while eating anything in excess is not good for you, it’s actually perfectly healthy to snack in between meals to properly nourish your body and have ample energy throughout the day. There are some snacks like apples and nut butter or carrots and hummus that offer a great balance of carbs and healthy fats, making them more likely to satiate you and reduce overeating later in the day. However, there are other options that are marketed as healthy that may not actually be as great for your body as the diet industry would like you to think.
WEIGHT LOSS
Orville Redenbacher
Jerry Greenfield
LIVESTRONG.com

The One Snack a Dietitian Wants You to Eat Every Day for Longevity

While picking on potato chips doesn't deliver much in the way of nutrients, choosing the right kind of snack can positively affect your health today ​and​ in the future. Yep, if you're strategic about your snack choice, these itty-bitty in-between bites boast big benefits, like helping to fight off harmful free radicals and prevent serious diseases. One snack option offers all this and more. We're talking about nuts, folks.
NUTRITION
SheKnows

This Popular Easter Treat Is Being Recalled for a Scary Reason

If you’re anything like us, then when Easter looms on the horizon, you’re already busy stocking up on candy to fill up Easter baskets and for general snacking purposes weeks before the big day. That’s usually a good thing — you don’t have to contend with bare shelves in the candy aisle as the holiday gets closer — but this year, you’re going to want to go through your purchases carefully. That’s because Ferrero, the company that makes Kinder products in the US just issued a recall for some of their chocolates, and the reason why is pretty scary.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
#Milk Chocolate#Cookies And Cream#Mac Cheese#White Chocolate#Cream Cheese#Food Drink
Simplemost

Ice Cream Sandwich Cake Will Be Your Go-To No-Bake Dessert This Summer

If you’ve ever finished an ice-cream sandwich and realized it was simply not enough, we have discovered the dessert of your dreams: ice-cream sandwich cake! Ice-cream sandwich cake combines layers of ice-cream sandwiches with hot fudge, caramel sauce, whipped cream and your choice of toppings (may we recommend chocolate chips or sprinkles?).
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

I Tried Every Pint of Store-Bought Chocolate Ice Cream I Could Find — These Are the 2 I’ll Be Buying Again

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Anyone who knows me well, knows that I have at least three pints and/or tubs of ice cream (or ice cream-based desserts) stashed in my freezer at all times. It doesn’t matter what time of year it is (iced-coffee fans, you get it!), I’m adding scoops to bowls or cones, or just diving right into the tub, spoon in hand. My childhood favorite is, and remains, chocolate ice cream. Over the years, I’ve tried my fair share of brands out there, but could really never decide which one I liked best … until now. I sampled 19 different brands of chocolate ice cream, including seven dairy-free options, to nail down a winner in each category once and for all. Here’s how it went!
FOOD & DRINKS
InsideHook

Where Michelin-Starred Chef Alex Hong Eats on His Day Off

Chef Alex Hong originally hails from Colorado, but after 10 years in the Bay Area — working at such illustrious restaurants as Michael Tusk’s three-Michelin-starred Quince and his own Pacific Heights Cal-Italian spot Sorrel, which secured its first star in 2019 — he has become a bona fide San Franciscan. Known these days for his exquisite pastas, Hong is particularly excited to be opening the restaurant’s new bar and embracing seasonal ingredients on the latest incarnation of his ever-changing menu.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
buckinghamshirelive.com

Major supermarkets recall biscuits, Kinder eggs and ready meals over safety fears

Supermarkets are recalling a number of popular food products due to safety concerns. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued a series of alerts for a range of goods. These include digestive biscuits and a selection of Kinder products. If you have bought one of the below products then you are advised not to eat it and instead return it to the store in exchange for a full refund.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

Should You Really Refrigerate Bread?

When it comes to properly storing food, it seems there are so many myths about what belongs where. Some produce is stored in the pantry, while other types should be refrigerated. Some people store their butter on the kitchen counter, while others choose to keep it cold. The same thing goes for syrup, where the sugar and water content can make all the difference (via Cornell Mushroom Blog). It seems common among food items that, for proper storage guidance, it simply depends on who you ask.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

These Hummingbird Cupcakes Are the Perfect Easter Treat

Bunny-topped cupcakes and colorful eggs can only mean one thing: Spring is here. Easter is the perfect opportunity to welcome its floral-patterned return, and Katy Kinch—owner and baker at Buttermilk Bakeshop in Brooklyn, New York—is especially excited. “I think there's a light at the end of the tunnel [after] what the last two years have done to all of us in the pandemic,” Kinch says. “We can sit in the light, outside in the breeze, hopefully without masks soon. The wind on my face is going to feel different for a while.” The return of springtime also ushers in lighter seasonal ingredients. Winter is all about rich, chocolatey treats, but spring, to Kinch, means fruity flavor profiles.
FOOD & DRINKS
hunker.com

This Re-Released French Costco Bread Is All About the Cheese

When it comes to bread and cheese, you can't go wrong, so why not combine the two together? Costco did just that with the re-released Tipiak Pull-Apart Cheese Bread. Made in France, the item presents various cheeses, garlic, and herbs in between pieces of pre-cut bread that can individually be pulled out for your enjoyment.
FOOD & DRINKS
InsideHook

InsideHook

ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

