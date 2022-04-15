ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox Catholic defensive lineman Trevor Duncan commits to Tennessee

 2 days ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox Catholic defensive lineman and three-star recruit Trevor Duncan has chosen his hometown squad to play at the next level. The Knoxville native announced his commitment...

