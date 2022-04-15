Knox Catholic defensive lineman Trevor Duncan commits to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Following Saturday's ejections in game two against Alabama, Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello received a four game suspension from the NCAA. Assistant coach Frank Anderson received a one game suspension and will not coach in Sunday's game three. Vitello and Anderson were ejected during the...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Former South Carolina guard Erik Stevenson has signed with West Virginia for the 2022-23 season. West Virginia coach Bob Huggins announced Stevenson’s signing Friday. The 6-foot-4 Stevenson will have one season of eligibility remaining. Stevenson spent his first two seasons at Wichita State and one season at Washington. He started every […]
South Carolina transfer Devin Carter has picked a new landing spot. According to On3’s Joe Tipton, the guard committed to Providence on Sunday. Carter spoke fondly of head coach Ed Cooley, who earned 2022 Naismith Men’s College Coach Of The Year Award honors after leading the Friars to their first regular-season Big East title and a Sweet 16 appearance.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Southern Professional Hockey League announced on Friday that Ice Bears head coach Jeff Carr has been named the League's Coach of the Year. Carr, in his fifth year as head coach, led Knoxville to the best record in the SPHL this season and a league-record 40 wins in its 42-10-4 campaign.
Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Emoni Bates after playing one season with the Memphis Tigers, entered into the transfer portal Saturday. Bates was the former No. 1 player in the country in the class of 2022, before reclassifying to play with Memphis a year earlier. “I’d like to thank Coach Penny,...
A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
Emoni Bates is done playing for Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers. The former five-star recruit is making a significant change to his basketball future. On Saturday, Bates told On3 that he intends to enter into the NCAA transfer portal. “I’d like to thank Coach Penny, my teammates, and the...
Clemson is losing another assistant basketball coach. After Antonio Reynolds-Dean left for Georgia earlier this week, Clemson Sports has confirmed that Kareem Richardson is set to leave for NC State. Richardson spent only one season at Clemson before departing. He previously worked as an assistant at Indiana State, Louisville, Xavier...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some families are running into problems with a program meant to help children with disabilities. Tennessee’s Katie Beckett program is for children under 18 years old with disabilities or complicated medical needs. This program is for children who are not Medicaid eligible because of their parent’s income or assets.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The University of Tennessee Bands announced its 2022-23 Pride of the Southland Band drum majors on Monday. Both seniors are Tennessee natives. The drum major is Julia Boylan, a senior from Spring Hill studying industrial engineering. The assistant drum major is Reed McAmis, a senior from...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When it rains, it pours. After losing just one game this season and riding a 23-game win streak, the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers have now lost their last two games. No. 1 Tennessee fell to No. 24 Alabama Friday night in game one, 6-3. Things...
University of Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart, along with several players, offered these comments following Saturday’s G-Day Game on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium. “It was a really competitive game, kind of a back-and-forth game, like it always is. We want it to be as much action, close, game coming down to the wire, not so much for you guys or the fans but for us. I don’t think you get better in games that are lopsided, you get better in competitive action. We tried to make that happen as much as possible. I thought our fan base was awesome, to come out especially with the inclement weather earlier, to be able to come out and support us and give us a great atmosphere. We’ve got a lot of good football players here today. We’ve got a lot of good football players leaving, too, and got a lot of good football players on the field. I was excited about that. Really pleased with some things in the kicking game, and we’ve got a long way to go before we get where we need to go. That’s the objective. I was really proud of the competitive nature the guys played with today.”
KODAK, Tenn. — Fulton baseball used the big stage of Smokies Stadium to pick up a huge first win of the season against Austin-East on Saturday. Falcons senior pitcher Antonio Kyle threw a five-inning no-hitter, and junior outfielder Marcellus Jackson led the offense to a 21-0 win over the Roadrunners.
Bruce Pearl teased the signing by tweeting “boom” Thursday night, Auburn has officially signed five-star Yohan Traore, the No. 15 player in the 2022 class and second-highest recruit in program history. “I am so pleased to welcome Yohan to the Auburn Family,” Pearl said. “I have great respect...
With at least three open scholarship spots for next season, the N.C. State men’s basketball program continues an aggressive portal push this weekend when it hosts two more transfers for official visits. Former Virginia Tech and Memphis guard Landers Nolley II and former La Salle guard Jack Clark will...
The new-look NC State basketball staff appears to be nearing completion. Sources have confirmed to The Wolfpacker that Clemson assistant Kareem Richardson is set to be the second assistant hired by Kevin Keatts. On3’s Clemson Sports has also confirmed the news. Richardson was one of the names listted on...
