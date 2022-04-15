Knox Catholic defensive lineman Trevor Duncan commits to Tennessee

University of Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart, along with several players, offered these comments following Saturday’s G-Day Game on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium. “It was a really competitive game, kind of a back-and-forth game, like it always is. We want it to be as much action, close, game coming down to the wire, not so much for you guys or the fans but for us. I don’t think you get better in games that are lopsided, you get better in competitive action. We tried to make that happen as much as possible. I thought our fan base was awesome, to come out especially with the inclement weather earlier, to be able to come out and support us and give us a great atmosphere. We’ve got a lot of good football players here today. We’ve got a lot of good football players leaving, too, and got a lot of good football players on the field. I was excited about that. Really pleased with some things in the kicking game, and we’ve got a long way to go before we get where we need to go. That’s the objective. I was really proud of the competitive nature the guys played with today.”

ATHENS, GA ・ 42 MINUTES AGO