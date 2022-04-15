Cincinnati named among America's up-and-coming food destinations

We received complimentary stay and a complimentary meal from this hotel and their restaurant. Hotel Histórico Central, Mexico CityDaniel Haddad. Hotel Histórico Central was the perfect boutique hotel for our family during our visit to beautiful Mexico City. From the moment we checked in, the welcoming staff made us feel right at home. We were served a unique and delicious welcome drink and our children were treated to toys, treats, and plenty of friendly smiles. The modern guest rooms are comfortable and cozy with sleek bathrooms and enticing city views. A huge highlight of staying at the Hotel Histórico Centra is their mouthwatering breakfast served each morning and the complimentary use of the in house cafe. Whether you’re craving a warm panini, freshly baked croissant, warming soup, or perfectly crafted coffee it’s available 24/7 at Cafe Central. All hotel guests can order free of charge, which was a great addition to our stay.

7 DAYS AGO