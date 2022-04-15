ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania fire company disbands after racial slur allegations

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — A volunteer fire company in Pennsylvania has disbanded months after it was suspended when another fire...

BoBo
2d ago

Allegations are just that allegations! But to disband a fire company I sure hope someone put another fire department in its place to cover that area not just put more pressure on other departments to cover that house. Think about the people you serve as they may someday burn in their home. People are like yeah yeah close it you don’t just close a fire house without a good backup plan. It may be your life someday. Nobody has said what your backup plan is as you closed that house tell us please.

Chatsworth Osbourne Jr.
2d ago

wonder what would of happened if the circumstances would of been reversed.....NOTHING

