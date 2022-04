Strong Rock Christian School has hired Gary Schofield as the Locust Grove private school's associate athletic director. Schofield will be charged with leading and developing the elementary and youth athletics program while assisting athletic director Tommy Webb with academy and high school athletics. Schofield has served as a certified athletic trainer through the National Athletic Trainers’ Association for 23 years, and is a longtime certified strength and conditioning specialist with distinction via the National Strength and Conditioning Association.

LOCUST GROVE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO