Do you fancy Sunderland’s chances of bouncing back with a win at St Andrews on Friday?
Andrew Parrington says... I think Birmingham are going to be a tougher test than Cardiff. They have exceeded their pre-season expectations and their confidence seems to be high. Judging by our victory at Huddersfield and the weekend defeat to Cardiff, it does feel like we’re trying to limp towards the World Cup break.
Wednesday November 9th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Manchester City v Chelsea FC: 4 Questions with Dávid Pásztor of We Ain’t Got No History
Manchester City are set to host Chelsea FC tomorrow at the Etihad. It is the first appearance for each club in this season’s Carabao Cup, and for one of them, it will be their last. I was able to get some time with Dávid Pásztor of our sister site...
Manchester City v Chelsea: League Cup Preview, Team News, and Prediction
Manchester City’s preferred competition begins in earnest and City play a game Chelsea side. Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England. Time and Date: Wednesday 9 November 2022, kick off at 20.00 pm (UK), 3.00 pm (EST) Head Official: Simon Hooper. Assistants: Darren Cann and Adrian Holmes. 4th...
Sky Blue News: UCL Final 16 Draw, City Profits, Hemp Hurt, and More...
Manchester City head into their first League Cup action of the season tomorrow when they host Chelsea FC. Sky Blue News has all the latest as we build up to the match against the London Blues. CITY’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 DATES CONFIRMED - ManCity.com. As Group G...
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Wednesday, November 9
Let’s take a break from some non-Champions League, non-Premier League action. It’s been a long time, hasn’t it? So why not enjoy it?. Tottenham visit Nottingham Forest today. Before I became acquainted with English geography, I wondered why Nottingham Forest had a large tree in its crest....
Germany taking Moukoko, 17, to World Cup; Reus misses out
Germany is taking 17-year-old striker Youssoufa Moukoko to the World Cup but Borussia Dortmund teammates Marco Reus and Mats Hummels have missed out
Everton at Bournemouth: Carabao Cup Analysis | Will the Blues Progress?
Coming off a dispiriting setback at the weekend, in which Everton were beaten handily by Leicester, Frank Lampard’s charges are handed the chance to quickly rid themselves of that memory, with an EFL Cup tie versus Bournemouth on Tuesday night. The match will be the first of two battles with the Cherries within less than four day, as the south coast side will be the Merseysiders’ final league game before the break for the bizarrely-timed World Cup in Qatar later this month.
Watford 2-0 Reading: Stale Against The Hornets
A Joao Pedro brace was enough for Watford to consign Reading to their sixth defeat in eight games, with the favourites coming away with a deserved victory. The Royals failed to make a decent start to the tie and that cost them in the early stages, with that and poor defending leading to the hosts’ penalty with Ovie Ejaria hauling down Pedro.
Fan Letters: How do these young players get experience?
You kindly printed a posting from me a few weeks back after the defeat by Burnley in which I stated I believed Tony Mowbray to be tactically inept in that game. It gives me no pleasure at all to reiterate that message after the latest toothless showing against Cardiff. We...
Caoimhin Kelleher On His League Cup Penalty Heroics: “It Was Bizarre Really”
The Carabao Cup comes back on Wednesday, and Liverpool are looking to retain their title. Their first match is against League One club Derby County at Anfield. In that trophy-winning run, the undisputed hero was Caoimhin Kelleher, who scored the winning penalty in the final. Jürgen Klopp has once again...
Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu named to Wales squad for 2022 World Cup
Ethan Ampadu has established himself as a first-team regular for manager (and former Chelsea assistant) Luca Gotti at Spezia, . While Spezia don’t look like rising above a season-long relegation fight in the Serie A anytime soon — they are currently in 17th, one place and three points above the drop zone — at least Ampadu’s getting plenty of minutes. The 22-year-old has started their last ten games on the bounce, including Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Udinese, and has played mostly at center back, the position that Chelsea specifically asked for.
Graham Potter thinks Chelsea ‘looked like a good team’ in ‘pleasing performance’ against Manchester City
Graham Potter was hoping to use Wednesday’s Carabao Cup match against Manchester City to “learn more about the squad” and hopefully see some improvement from some of the recent games we’ve been subjected to, like the defeat against Arsenal or the defeat against Brighton. So, mission...
Denis Zakaria named to Switzerland squad for 2022 World Cup
Denis Zakaria has barely played for Chelsea — just the one appearance last week, and maybe another today — but that one appearance was quite good. And it was evidently also good enough to help him retain his regular place in the Switzerland national football team squad, which was officially announced today for the upcoming World Cup.
Paul Ince Rues Individual Errors In Watford Loss
Reading came away from Hertfordshire pointless after a 2-0 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road. Joao Pedro’s double was enough for all three points with Reading not really offering much going forward with just one shot on target. Reading are now 13th, five points off the play-offs and six points from the relegation zone.
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Manchester City: Rotation, rotation, rotation and Omari Hutchinson!
Chelsea are going through a rough patch at the moment and the opposition isn’t getting any easier. There are only two more games to go before the World cup break and it would be great to leave things on a positive note. The question is how much rotation will come into play.
View from the enemy: Manchester City domination didn’t happen overnight
Chelsea take on Manchester City on Wednesday night at the Etihad in the third round of the League Cup, which makes this a slightly less pressure-filled game than our usual encounters domestically or in Europe. Still, there’s a place in the next round on the line, so we chatted with ‘Cityzen Duck’ of Bitter And Blue. Thankfully, he’s not an actual duck, so we got to talk about Manchester City’s methods, Pep Guardiola’s future, and how anyone might stop Erling Haaland (spoiler alert: you can’t stop him, you can only hope to contain him). Be sure to check out reverse version of this Q&A, where we look at the never-ending drama at Chelsea Football Club, and at what’s gone wrong for Graham Potter of late.
After 25 years, what changes should be made to Sunderland’s Stadium of Light?
The general state of the stadium and its surroundings should be addressed. I walk to the stadium from the south, by walking over the Wearmouth Bridge. The painted bollards with the badge on and posters of big match moments are good, but they look shabby. It’s time to either update...
Rumour Mongering: Dubai Group Considers £4B-Plus Liverpool Bid
Liverpool Football Club, or at least a portion of it, is up for sale. Fenway Sports Group may seek a minority sale that would see the Boston-based ownership group recoup their initial £300M-plus investment while retaining control—or they could divest entirely. At this point, little is clear beyond...
Carabao Cup Match Report: Leicester City 3 - 0 Newport County
Leicester City overcame a stubborn Newport County side by a score of 3-0 at the King Power, ensuring their progress in the Carabao Cup. James Justin gave the Foxes the edge at the break with a brilliant, curling effort off the inside of the far post. Jamie Vardy bagged a brace in the second period, scoring two vintage Jamie Vardy goals. Unfortunately, Justin took a boot to the knee and had to be stretchered off the pitch, marring an otherwise-delightful performance.
