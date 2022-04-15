ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pair arrested, charged with felonies in carjacking assault of 74-year-old woman

By Kate Hussey, Annette Weston, Jordan Honeycutt
wcti12.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BERN, Craven County — The two people accused of carjacking a New Bern woman have been arrested. Thirty-year-old Kimberly Woodell and 27-year-old Danny Minor were arrested Friday morning after police found them at a home in Randolph County, still in possession of the victim’s stolen car....

