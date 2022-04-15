ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcfarland, WI

Vehicle fire in McFarland spreads to nearby buildings

By Nick Viviani
nbc15.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - McFarland firefighters responding to reports of a truck fire soon learned that the flames had reached two nearby buildings that were now burning. Crews were rushing to the scene shortly after 9:30 p.m....

www.nbc15.com

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

3 dead in overnight crash west of Wausau

Three people died late Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 and a pedestrian who sought to render aid was struck by a third vehicle and is hospitalized, police said. The crash was reported at about 11:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 29, about a mile west of Hwy. 97 in the Marathon County town of Frankfort. The three victims died at the scene and there were no surviving occupants of either vehicle, according to a Marathon County Sheriff’s Department released.
WSAW

3 dead, 1 injured in Marathon County crash

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Three people are dead in a two-vehicle crash in Marathon County Saturday night, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. In a press release on the department’s Facebook page, deputies said the crash happened eastbound on State Road 29 in the Township of Frankfort around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

3 killed in 2-car crash in Frankfort; 1 hurt trying to help

Authorities say three people were killed after a two-vehicle collision on a highway in Frankfort. A person who stopped to help was injured when struck by another vehicle. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says the three people involved in the initial crash just before midnight Saturday were pronounced dead at the scene. A motorist who pulled over in an attempt to render first aid was stuck by vehicle passing the scene and was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The sheriff’s office says the two crashes took place on an unlit section of a state highway. The incidents remain under investigation. The names of those involved have not been released.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mcfarland, WI
Accidents
Mcfarland, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Mcfarland, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
Kool AM

Six Teenage Girls Killed in Head-On With 18-Wheeler Tuesday Afternoon

According to News Center Maine, six teenage girls were pronounced dead following a head-on collision that occurred Tuesday afternoon. Reports indicate the girls were all travelling together in a black passenger vehicle when it collided with an 18-wheeler travelling the other way. The collision happened at about 12:30 PM in...
MAINE STATE
Motorious

Chevy Corvette Driver Killed In Florida Crash

A fatal accident involving a Chevy Corvette and a Toyota Tacoma is a somber reminder of the need to be cautious while behind the wheel. The crash took place on County Road 484 in Belleview, Florida around 3 pm on March 24. After Marion County Fire Rescue arrived, it took about five minutes to extricate the driver from the Corvette. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
BELLEVIEW, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicle Fire#Fire Department#Accident#Wmtv#Sig Court
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WEHT/WTVW

HPD: Drug activity leads to two arrests

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – The Huntingburg Police Department (HPD) announced on their Facebook page that two suspects have received drug charges. HPD says that on March 19, first responders were dispatched to a residence at N Niehaus Trail for a possible opioid overdose. HPD says that on March 20, the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) […]
HUNTINGBURG, IN
Bring Me The News

Victim in fatal Burnsville crash identified as Lakeville North sophomore Sydney Kohner

The teen killed in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville Saturday morning has been identified as Lakeville North High School student Sydney Kohner. "With deep sadness, we are writing to share some difficult news. We have been notified by law enforcement that Sydney Kohner, a sophomore student at our school passed away as a result of a single vehicle crash that occurred yesterday in Burnsville. Our hearts are with the Kohner family," Lakeville North Principal Kim Budde said in a letter to families.
BURNSVILLE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Texoma's Homepage

Second man arrested in Harbor Freight theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old Wichita Falls man who has been jailed or convicted in recent years for vandalism of school buses, pellet gun vandalism and theft of a Christmas package off a porch is now charged with two separate thefts at the Harbor Freight store on the same day. Kagan Baisden is the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
First Coast News

Two children dead in Clay County wreck involving concrete truck, two vehicles

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Two children are dead after an accident involving three vehicles Saturday morning in Clay County. The three vehicles were traveling in the right northbound lane on US 301, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release. As the vehicles accelerated at the traffic signal at US 301 and CR 218, a concrete truck collided with the vehicle containing the children sending it into the back of a third vehicle. Four other passengers in the vehicle with the 10 and 13-year-old girls were taken to the hospital with injuries, the news release states.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
ABC Big 2 News

Drunk driver causes early morning crash, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department arrested a woman earlier this month after they said she was drunk behind the wheel. Felicya Gomez, 32, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Under the Age of 15.  According to an arrest affidavit, around 7:45 a.m. on April 1, officers were dispatched to […]
MIDLAND, TX
KING 5

Speeds reached nearly 100 mph in deadly I-5 crash in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — Multiple lanes of Interstate 5 were closed Sunday morning after a deadly crash near Interstate 405 in Tukwila. Washington state Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted just before 8:30 a.m. that a serious crash occurred, blocking multiple northbound lanes of I-5 near I-405. The driver of a vehicle...
TUKWILA, WA
WIBW

Loosened lug nuts causing issues in multiple Kansas communities

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Great Bend and Ellis, Kan. are warning drivers about an alarming trend after receiving multiple reports of loosened lug nuts on vehicles. Sean Stoskopf with Cornerstone Automotive in Great Bend says his auto shop has found six vehicles with loosened lug nuts loosened in the last 30 days. In Ellis, two reports were made just this week.
GREAT BEND, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy