ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Operation Giveback prepares for Easter Sunday toy drive

By Taryn Mitchell
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XS4f7_0fAOP76d00

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)- The Easter bunny is delivering more than eggs this
weekend. It’s that time of the year when Operation Giveback surprises children on the Central Coast.

For over a decade, Ollie Lowe has made it a goal that no kid gets left behind during the holidays. Operation Giveback will make its comeback this Easter Sunday for the local community.

The idea for this tradition dates back many years. Lowe is the creator of the operation and says the idea came to him at a young age.

"It all started honestly years ago when I was a child. My mother would take families down to the Salvation Army during the holiday season and take families over there to get clothes and gifts," stated Lowe.

Lowe understands from firsthand experience why kids may need help, especially during holidays.

"I was that kid," said Lowe. "So I was a kid that was in need that didn't have the cleats for football or didn't have the registration fees to play certain sports didn't have the school supplies that are needed on a daily basis so I was that kid. So I'm an advocate for those kids I've been there I've lived that life I understand it."

What started as a small project inside a garage has turned into a community-wide event. Lowe has partnered with different groups, car clubs and produce companies to collect toys.

One local girl Madison Mitchell has made her birthday about others and has joined Operation Giveback every year to help kids.

“I’ll ask everyone that’s coming to bring an unboxed toy and I’ll; even ask my family and then I’ll put it in the box and then donate it," said Mitchell.

Another little helper closer to Lowe likes to do the exact same. Lowe’s daughter Praisia is keeping the tradition strong and walking in her father’s footsteps.

"I have the ability to give back and because I have that ability I think that it’s important that I contribute to people that are in need"

If you find yourself in Salinas this Sunday, you may just spot Lowe.

"On Sunday we’ll go to the local parks and distribute baskets and Easter eggs," said Lowe.

But when Easter comes to a close, it’s still back to work for Lowe.

"This is never-ending this is always going to continue. I hope that my daughter takes on this once I'm long and gone and she inspires others who want to jump on board and this is something that’s gonna be here forever"

Even though the youth is the one that benefits, you’re never too young to kick start giving back.

Praisia loves helping out her local community and hopes it will inspire others.

"It's an opportunity to inspire other people and I like that feeling
personally"

The post Operation Giveback prepares for Easter Sunday toy drive appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Easter baskets, candy and toys to order before the holiday

Now is the time to get started on Easter presents for your little ones. From festive baskets to fun collectable toys, Easter gifts require a lot of details and there is no better way to get everything together than some online shopping. No matter what your kids, friends or other family members enjoy, there is a basket for them.
LIFESTYLE
GlobalGrind

For The Kiddos: 10 Creative Easter Sunday Activity Ideas

Creative And Fun Easter Sunday Ideas For The Kids Ahead of this weekend’s Easter holiday, some people may be wondering what to do with the littlest of guests. Kids have such short attention spans, getting them dressed for Easter dinner or taking them to hear the good Sunday word may not suffice for the whole […]
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salinas, CA
Local
California Society
Salinas, CA
Society
The US Sun

Why is Easter on a different date every year?

EASTER is a Christian holiday which celebrates Jesus rising from the dead after three days. It is not static celebration such as Christmas, so we explain why Easter falls on a different date every year. Why is Easter on a different date every year?. The date is decided by a...
RELIGION
SELF

60 Easter Dinner Ideas to Make the Holiday Extra Special

Easter dinner ideas don't typically get too wild. While the menu doesn’t tend to be quite as set in stone as Thanksgiving, most families definitely have a certain list of Easter must-haves that, if they don't make it to the table, can result in some confusion...or even a minor uproar. So if your group is sticking with the usual ham or lamb plus Grandma Judy's potato salad, your dad's famous asparagus, and the carrot cake that's been served since at least 1994, you're probably all set.
FOOD & DRINKS
KION News Channel 5/46

A family in Watsonville is heartbroken, gathering funds to send the remains of a young man to Oaxaca

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) Candles and rosaries filled a room as family members gathered to pray for Feliciano Martinez Perea. The young man was shot several times and lost his life. The family doesn't speak much Spanish, their native tongue is Mixteco. Still, they manage to give their account of the moments that lead to Feliciano's The post A family in Watsonville is heartbroken, gathering funds to send the remains of a young man to Oaxaca appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Easter Sunday#Easter Weekend#Easter Eggs#Operation Giveback#The Salvation Army
WNEP-TV 16

Lost stuffed bunny found near the US Capitol leads to toy drive

WASHINGTON — As signs of D.C. spring abound, one sweet symbol was found on the ground. “It was a rather pathetic sight,” Dawn Eden Goldstein said, “this lonely, abandoned bunny.”. Over the weekend, she was walking near her Capitol Hill home when she found the small plush...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Fortune

Everything that is open (and closed) on Easter 2022

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As one of the holiest days in Christianity, Easter is an opportunity for families to come together and celebrate getting through the past two years. The days of drive-through communion and YouTube services are fading, and people are gathering to celebrate.
CALIFORNIA STATE
99.9 KTDY

Why is There an Easter Bunny for Easter?

What does a rabbit have to do with one of the most important Christian holidays?. There probably doesn't need to be a bible expert available to know that there's no mention of a long-eared, fluffy tailed, egg-laying entity in the good book. Nor does it mention a giant, big-toothed, wide-eyed, whiskered creature stealthily delivering and hiding colorful eggs for well-behaved children.
SOCIETY
purewow.com

From Plush Friends to Playsets, 10 Toys That Belong in Your Kids’ Easter Baskets

We have fond childhood memories of Easter: running around breathlessly searching for brightly colored plastic eggs, stuffing our faces with jelly beans, sitting down to a family feast. But our favorite part had to be tearing through those pastel baskets full of toys, trinkets and green shredded paper grass. Which is why now that we’re the adults, our goal is to put together Easter baskets that are just as memorable for our kids. (These days, we’ll be happy with some leftover Cadbury eggs.) Read on for the toys your little bunnies will love discovering in their Easter baskets this year.
SHOPPING
KXLY

Send us photos of your Easter Sunday celebrations!

It’s Easter Sunday, a national holiday to spend with your family and relax. There’s plenty of great events going on around the Inland Northwest for the special day, so however you choose to celebrate, we hope you enjoy it!. Whether it be an egg hunt, family dinner, or...
CELEBRATIONS
Tracey Folly

My grandmother's needle and thread obsession ruined my mother's Easter Sunday as a child

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was a child, my grandmother was a fanatic about reinforcing the seams and buttons on her children's brand new clothes. One Easter, her fanaticism cost my mother the opportunity to wear her pretty new Easter outfit on Easter Sunday.
Deseret News

The importance of in-person singing at Easter (and all year round)

For many churches, this weekend will include a milestone on the path back to normalcy after a devastating pandemic: the first in-person Easter services with congregational singing. In 2020, most churches were entirely virtual for Easter, which took place mere weeks after COVID-19 hit American shores. Last year, in-person services...
RELIGION
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy