Policy's gender definition at center of debate for Highlands School Board

By Tawnya Panizzi
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe question of what constitutes gender could be front and center at the next Highlands School Board meeting. On Tuesday, board members will consider approval of an education equity policy that at least two members have voiced concern about. The aim of the proposed policy is to remove educational...

triblive.com

