The international guests who resorted to begging for tickets and Park Passes outside Magic Kingdom yesterday were later allowed to buy tickets. The anonymous couple had traveled from Switzerland to Orlando. Upon arrival at the Transportation & Ticket Center, they attempted to purchase theme park tickets and were turned away. They crafted a sign reading “Looking for tickets and reservations” on a sheet of cardboard and initially stood outside the Magic Kingdom entrance, hoping to beseech other guests to assist them. Disney security Cast Members forced them to retreat to the parking lot outside the TTC.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO