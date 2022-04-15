ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Richland SWCD is hosting a free workshop on native plants on May 3 at fairgrounds

By From Richland Soil, Water Conservation District
richlandsource.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANSFIELD – As gardening season gets underway, Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) encourages you to choose native plants when planning your garden or landscape. Native plants are more suited to our climate and soil and typically do better in our gardens than non-native species. They...

www.richlandsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

Avoid Buying These Three Invasive Plant Species While Shopping at the Garden Center This Spring

Don't let their good looks fool you: Invasive plants from the nursery can be a menace. The quick growers displace native varieties, which are necessary habitats for local insects and birds, says Chuck Bargeron, director of the Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health at the University of Georgia. Avoid these major offenders found at garden centers in some states—and for a comprehensive list, visit Invasive.org, a helpful invasive species identifier run by Bargeron's department.
GARDENING
Calhoun County Journal

Straw Bale Gardening Class at Anniston’s Longleaf Botanical Gardens

It is time for third Thursday at Longleaf Botanical Gardens. This month the topic is Straw Bale Gardening. This event will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11:00am. Join them for April’s Third Thursday program, Straw Bale Gardening, with Regional Extension Agent Eric Schavey! Straw bale gardening is a great way to grow herbs and vegetables, and can also be used to grow ornamental plants. It’s economical, easier on your back, and is great for people with mobility issues. Straw bales can make a great growing medium, and are basically raised beds that are much easier to build and manage. Straw bale gardening is a great alternative to container planting since you can just place the bales in an easily accessible location that gets six hours of sun per day in and then water them with a garden hose. Did I mention that you can place the bales on concrete or gravel? Yes! Anywhere!
ANNISTON, AL
Salon

How to get your soil ready for gardening season

I recently started thinking about what I'm going to plant in my garden this spring — it's a nice mental escape from the current dreary New England weather — and as I've been researching different flowers and vegetables, I keep seeing references to "ideal soil quality." For example, the growing guides in Almanac always say things like, "Dahlias thrive in rich, well-drained soil. The pH level of your soil should be 6.5-7.0, slightly acidic."
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

15 Native Plants That Thrive in Clay Soil

Clay soil is not always a gardener's best friend. Clay is made of the finest soil particles, which bond easily together, trapping both water and essential nutrients like calcium, magnesium, and potassium. The plants that thrive there need to be tolerant of pooling water and able to grow on a minimum of nutrients. Fortunately, they are also good at breaking up clay soil and adding nutrients to it, so that you can eventually expand your pallet of plants. So don't let clay soil dissuade you from growing a beautiful garden.
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Richland County, OH
Mansfield, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Richland County, OH
Lifestyle
City
Mansfield, OH
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
WGN TV

Best fertilizer for vegetable gardens

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you look across the fence and envy your neighbor’s lush, productive vegetable garden, take heart: it’s all in the fertilizer. Fertilizer makes the difference between ho-hum gardens that eke out a tomato or two and lush, overflowing bushels of produce. The best fertilizer for vegetable gardens can fill your baskets to bursting.
GARDENING
BobVila

27 Gorgeous Plants That Attract Hummingbirds to Your Garden

Although more than 300 known species of hummingbird grace gardens around the world, only about a dozen species routinely migrate through North America, and even fewer remain year-round in the warmest areas of the West. These amazingly tiny birds—the smallest bird in the world is the bee hummingbird, which weighs less than an ounce—mostly prefer the warmth of the tropics in Central and South America.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Plants#Native Species#Natives#N Home Rd#Usda Nrcs Rrb#Crp#Noah Cable Of Pheasants
KTEN.com

How Green is your Garden? Creating a Sustainable Landscape in Your Front Yard

Originally Posted On: https://bestadvicezone.com/how-green-is-your-garden-creating-a-sustainable-landscape-in-your-front-yard/. Almost 40 million Americans garden. If you’re among this population then you know the importance of preparing your garden in advance. Unfortunately, many people make the mistake of not preparing their lawns for the warm weather during the winter months. For starters, landscaping requires the...
GARDENING
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Garden Club Hosting Plant & Secret Garden Boutique on May 7

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Garden Club’s Plant and Secret Garden Boutique will take place on May 7 at Cushing Memorial Building. “Our energetic and dedicated designer-members are creating a vibrant plant sale with many plants culled from member’s gardens and include perennials, annuals and native plants. We expect our sale to add a rush of color and enhance the beauty of many MetroWest gardens this Spring. This is our club’s first Plant Sale since COVID side-lined the club’s annual plant sale so we have an abundance of plants to offer,” said the Garden Club.
Gin Lee

Pet frogs naturally fertilizing green room plants

Kermit/ green tree frog on pepper plants inside my greenroom/Gin Lee. Plants benefit from nitrogen in frogs' feces, which acts as a vital fertilizer to help my indoor plants grow. Another benefit frogs also offer is eating bugs like mosquitoes, flies, nats, slugs, beetles, etc. Of course, with indoor gardening I don't have too many bug issues.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
UPMATTERS

Native plant fundraiser to benefit local wild birds

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Keweenaw Wild Bird REC (KWBREC) and Designs by Nature – Upper Peninsula Native Plants are collaborating together on a native plant fundraiser. The native plant fundraiser is focused on birds, which means native plants have been specifically selected which will help and benefit...
MARQUETTE, MI
10 Tampa Bay

Dozens of volunteers to plant native grasses at Robinson Preserve

BRADENTON, Fla. — Dozens of volunteers will be arriving in Manatee County this weekend to help plant native grasses at Robinson Preserve. According to Tampa Bay Watch, on Saturday, March 26, nearly 40 volunteers from around the Tampa Bay area will spend the day helping plant Black Needlerush grass to prevent erosion and create new habitats for wildlife.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Black Hills Pioneer

Forest Service hosts OHV public collaboration workshop

SPEARFISH — Wednesday, Black Hills National Forest officials hosted an Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) public collaboration workshop at the Joy Center, with the purpose of creating solutions for positive OHV recreational experiences and other interests in the Black Hills and to develop a strategy for success. “We want to host...
EDUCATION
The Monroe News

"Lake Erie was dead" led to Earth Day

The 52nd Earth Day will be April 22, 2022. It was started on April 22, 1970 in Wisconsin by Senator Gaylord Nelson, among others, to bring light to the issue of environmental responsibility and transforming the public’s attitude about stewardship of the land, water, air and resources. For Monroe...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
The Independent

Only a third of gardeners make their own compost for garden, poll suggests

Only a third of gardeners make their own compost for gardening, a survey suggests.Polling for the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) found only 33% of gardeners composted garden or food waste, even though the charity said it is “a free, easy and sustainable” alternative to shop-bought products such as peat compost.The proportion that do have a compost bin, heap or bucket generally increases with age, the survey of more than 1,800 gardeners conducted by YouGov found.But so too does resistance to taking up the practice, with much higher levels of the over 55s who do not compost saying nothing would make...
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy