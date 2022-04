Fortnite Jetpacks have returned after a long rest in the fabled vault, to once again provide players with the option to add verticality to their combat and travel around the island. Their locations are particularly important if you're ticking off the Fortnite Quests, as you'll need to travel in the air with a Jetpack for 100m for one of the latest challenges. This item is quite a useful tool for catching your opponents unaware in Fortnite, as most won't expect an attack from above and hitting a flying target is rather tricky for them. If you're ready to take to the skies, then we've got the lowdown on all of the Fortnite Jetpacks locations and an explanation of how to use Jetpacks in Fortnite.

