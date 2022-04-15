ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dade City, FL

Dade City man drove up to 100 mph during Alabama chase, troopers say

By Seth Feiner, Aaron Dixon
 2 days ago

DOTHAN, Ala. ( WDHN ) — A Dade City man was arrested after a high-speed chase that spanned two Alabama counties, according to state troopers.

On Thursday, around 1 p.m., an Alabama state trooper saw a red and white Suzuki motorcycle driving south in the northbound lane of Highway 231.

New details released on Dothan child abduction

ALEA troopers said the chase reached speeds around 100 miles per hour.

The chase spanned from around Ozark through Dothan ending near a church on Honeysuckle Road, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Police closed off Wesley Way and Alderbrook Road along Honeysuckle Road to stop the chase.

Photo of the motorcycle involved in the chase

Devin J. Edwards, 25, of Dade City, Florida was arrested on charges of attempting to elude and reckless endangerment.

Missing Mobile teen dead in Mississippi hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile teenager who was reported missing by the Mobile Police Department died last Thursday in a local hospital, according to a news release by the D’Iberville Police Department. According to D’Iberville police, just before 1 p.m. on March 24 first responders were called to a local hotel for a medical […]
MOBILE, AL
NASCAR crew chief indefinitely suspended after re-arrest

Troconis, the crew chief on Young’s Motorsports’ No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado, was originally arrested on Jan. 5 and charged with felony second degree assault charges following a confrontation with NASCAR spotter Clayton Hughes. The incident took place at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Oct. 2 of last year. The...
