Dade City man drove up to 100 mph during Alabama chase, troopers say

DOTHAN, Ala. ( WDHN ) — A Dade City man was arrested after a high-speed chase that spanned two Alabama counties, according to state troopers.

On Thursday, around 1 p.m., an Alabama state trooper saw a red and white Suzuki motorcycle driving south in the northbound lane of Highway 231.

ALEA troopers said the chase reached speeds around 100 miles per hour.

The chase spanned from around Ozark through Dothan ending near a church on Honeysuckle Road, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Police closed off Wesley Way and Alderbrook Road along Honeysuckle Road to stop the chase.

Devin J. Edwards, 25, of Dade City, Florida was arrested on charges of attempting to elude and reckless endangerment.

