Climate activists have blockaded a global shipping company in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.The campaigners, from a number of different groups, are demanding an end to gas shipping that they say is fuelling the invasion of Ukraine.Four activists have locked themselves to four bikes and another to a gas canister outside the headquarters of Seapeak in Glasgow, while three activists are sitting on the ground and blocking the office.Others are displaying banners reading “Stop Shipping War” and “Make Renewables Not War”. Blue and yellow smoke flares, representing the colours of the Ukrainian flag, have also been set off.The campaigners...

PROTESTS ・ 23 DAYS AGO