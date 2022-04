PS4 and PS4 Pro players have been surprised with a free gift. Unfortunately, if you're on PS5 -- or any other PlayStation console -- you're set to miss out on this freebie, as it requires a feature that is exclusive to the PS4 and PS4 Pro. Unfortunately, this free gift isn't a free game or a free subscription to PS Plus or anything substantial, but free is free. More specifically, and if you haven't already, you can currently redeem the Women Theme 2022, a free PS4 theme. And this is why the freebie doesn't extend to PS5, as PS5 doesn't have themes.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO