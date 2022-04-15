Make-up artist shocks viewers with incredible optical illusion

A make-up artist has stunned fans with an incredible optical illusion she created on her own face.

Mady Kennedy – who describes herself as a “creative artist and illusionist” – has almost seven million likes on her TikTok page thanks to her amazing creations.

And her latest offering didn’t disappoint, with viewers left baffled by where her real eyes are in the two-faced look.

“Let’s do another illusion,” Mady began her video .

“You all seemed to love the step-by-step creative process from my last video so let’s do it for all of my future looks.

“This one is going to be a recreation but we’re going to put a new spin on it.

“So essentially, two faces in one – one’s going to white and one’s going to be red.”

She also shared a “little tip”, adding: “If you want to really confuse the eye, make sure your features are really close together, almost blending in to each other.

“It really f**ks with the eyes.”

After drawing on a basic outline of two sets of eyes and mouths, Mady then colored them in and showed the final effect.

“You guys, I’m obsessed with this look,” she said, as she also sported one half blonde hair and one-half red.

Mady shared how she created the look on her Tiktok. madykennedy/Tiktok

She even had white contact lenses in to cover her real eyes, before moving the one in her left eye to one side to give another aspect to the look.

And fans were equally obsessed, taking to the comments section to praise Mady for the illusion.

“You’re awesome!” one person wrote.

“Please tell me you go to Halloween parties where they have contests and you win first place all the time.”

“You are ridiculously talented!!” another added.

While a third commented: “There are not words ! Wow.”

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.