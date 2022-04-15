ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Rundown garage in Newport sells for 'mind-boggling' £100,600, half the average price of a house in the town and EIGHT TIMES its asking price

By Elmira Tanatarova For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A rundown garage has sold for an extraordinary £100,600 - nearly eight times its guide price of £13,500 - after a bidding war.

The humble property on the outskirts of Newport, Wales, which comes with a connecting workshop and two parking spaces, attracted 245 bids which 'flooded in from the start' to sell at auction.

There is also a side-pathway which leads to a small overgrown courtyard and unkept garden area.

The average cost of a house in Newport is £220,184, according to Rightmove.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fMxeg_0fAONAAd00
The humble property on the outskirts of Newport, Wales, which comes with a connecting workshop and two parking spaces, attracted 245 bids to sell at auction 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pv0ud_0fAONAAd00
A rundown garage has sold for an extraordinary £100,600 - nearly eight times its guide price of £13,500 - after a bidding war

Angie Davey, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: 'The figure realised for the property is astounding.

'Bids flooded in from the start and remained strong until the property was eventually sold, after 245 bids from 11 bidders, for a mind-boggling £100,600, which is more than seven times the guide price of £13,500-plus.

'We and the former owner are delighted with the result which further underlines the fact that property prices in the city of Newport are only going one way.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eFy5N_0fAONAAd00
There is also a side-pathway which leads to a small overgrown courtyard and unkept garden area
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E6juC_0fAONAAd00
Ms Davey told Wales Online: 'Subject to necessary planning consents and change of use the garage could suit a tradesperson' 

The semi-detached garage can be accessed via an up-and-over door for vehicles and pedestrians may enter the space through a side door.

Ms Davey told Wales Online: 'Subject to necessary planning consents and change of use the garage could suit a tradesperson.

'The space, which has been cleared by the previous owner, is fitted with power and light facility however this was damaged and will need to be re-connected.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iBObU_0fAONAAd00
The building is served by two car parking spaces to the front and a side pathway leading to a small rear courtyard and overgrown garden area
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45rsC1_0fAONAAd00
Angie Davey, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: 'The figure realised for the property is astounding'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00hs5E_0fAONAAd00
Ms Davey added that 'the space, which has been cleared by the previous owner, is fitted with power and light facility however this was damaged and will need to be re-connected'

It comes after another garage in Newport sold for £32,950 in February - three times its guide price of £9,000.

Sean Roper of Paul Fosh Auctions, speaking after that sale, said: 'Interest in property in general in the Newport area is very strong.

'The sale of this quite ordinary garage, for more than three times its guide, is an illustration that the city is a real hot spot for property buyers with almost everything that is offered for sale being snapped up at auction.'

And it's not the first time a simple garage has fetched hundreds of thousands.

Last May a tiny garage on the exclusive Sandbanks peninsula had sold for more than £600,000 despite having no running water or electricity.

The storage unit, which measures a modest 19ft wide and 95ft long, is nestled yards from the beach in the heart of the Millionaire's Playground in Dorset, where the likes of Harry Redknapp have previously owned property.

It was purchased by a wealthy watersports enthusiast, who beat off competition from 17 other serious bidders to secure the 1950's built garage.

It is understood he planned to store his jet-ski and other watersports equipment in it.

Comments / 1

Related
The US Sun

We turned down $1m to sell our home – now it’s the last house standing and Augusta golf course has been built around it

AN American homeowner is holding out against the might of the Masters golf tournament, as she refuses to sell the house she has lived in for more than 60 years. The modest three-bedroom two-bathroom house on the edge of the Augusta National Golf Club is still standing, despite multiple offers to buy it off the owners and tear it down.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Redknapp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Ski#Times#Rightmove
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Auctions
Daily Mail

Five £1MILLION mansions are DEMOLISHED for being 'too big': Four luxury six-bed homes are reduced to rubble with work on fifth now underway after they were built in breach of planning laws

A set of luxury mansions each worth £1million are being demolished after they were built 'too big' and in the wrong place. The stunning six-bedroom properties, built on in the beautiful West Pennine moors, Lancs, on the outskirts of Bolton, are being torn to the ground. So far four...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Mother with 'deranged' cleaning standards who wants to swap her large three-bed council house for a smaller one that's easier to keep tidy is horrified by a home where the TOILET is used as a pantry

A new programme which sees council house tenants swap homes saw a mess-conscious mum left horrified by a house with a toilet in the pantry. Council House Swap, which airs this evening on Channel 5, follows Michael and Lucy, from Leicestershire, as they try and trade their large three-bedroom house with another family.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

‘My tenants are not paying rent’: NYC landlord posts huge sign over ‘being owed $17k’

A frustrated New York landlord has posted a huge sign on a property calling out his tenants for allegedly owing him $17,000 in rent.“My tenants on the first floor are not paying rent,” reads the sign on the building owned by landlords Calvin and Jean Thompson in Queens.The couple have owned the two-family home since 1989 and say they are in the process of evicting the tenants in Queens Housing Court, according to The New York Post.In the meantime, the large sign can be seen by drivers on the city’s busy Belt Parkway and has featured in a TikTok video...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

337K+
Followers
30K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy