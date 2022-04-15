ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Jill Biden brings Disney to the White House for her Easter Egg roll: First lady will host Miguel from Coco while Republicans slam corporation for going 'woke' at event alongside the Cookie Monster and Jimmy Fallon

By Emily Goodin, Senior U.S. Political Reporter
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Jill Biden is pushing from some egg-citement on Monday when the annual Easter Egg Roll returns to the White House after a two-year absence due to the covid pandemic.

The first lady, a community college professor, announced on Friday the event will have an education theme - or 'EGGucation' as she called it.

'As a teacher, my heart is always in the classroom,' she wrote on Twitter. 'Joe and I look forward to welcoming thousands of families to join us for this year's White House Easter 'EGGucation' Roll!'

She and President Joe Biden expect to welcome some 30,000 kids and adults for the traditional rolling and hunting eggs.

But, in keeping with the education theme, this year's event will feature a School House Activity Area, Reading Nook, Talent Show, Field Trip to the Farm, Picture Day, and a Physical 'EGGucation' Zone.

Jill Biden, a community college professor, announced Monday's Whie House Easter Egg Roll will have an education theme - or 'EGGucation' as she called it
Last year there was no formal Easter Egg Roll due to covid - Joe and Jill Biden waved with Easter Bunny and president made remarks; all three wore face masks

The first family is spending the holiday weekend at Camp David while staff prepare the South Lawn for event. There is a strong chance of rain being forecast for Washington D.C. on Monday.

Numerous special guests are scheduled to be on hand, including Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, singer Ciara, and actress Kristin Chenoweth.

Roaming the White House grounds will be the Philadelphia Eagles, the Racing Presidents from the Washington Nationals, Cookie Monster, Miguel Rivera from Coco, Milkshake the Cow, Cat in the Hat, Snoopy and Charlie Brown.

The first lady also invited crew members and families from the U.S.S. DELAWARE, the U.S. Naval Submarine, for which she is the sponsor.

Members of the general public received their tickets through an online lottery.

This year's official White House Easter Egg - which is made of wood - features first pup Commander and new White House cat Willow alongside the traditional bunny.

Biden invited Disney characters to appear at a time the company is under fire for its handling of a Florida bill, known by its opponents as the 'Don't Say Gay' legislation.

Republicans in the state house are threatening to repeal the company's special tax status and GOP lawmakers on a national level have called for Disney to be stripped of its original Mickey Mouse copyright as the party turns the issue of 'woke' companies into a political landmine ahead of the 2022 midterms.

President Biden slammed the Florida bill as hateful toward LGBT people, and Disney employees organized walkouts in protest of it. The company itself didn't take a stand until after the state legislature passed the law and then said the bill 'should never have been passed.'

Jill Biden invited the Disney character Miguel at time the company is under fire from Republicans for its 'woke' stance on Florida education bill
This year's official White House Easter Egg - which is made of wood - features first pup Commander and new White House cat Willow alongside the traditional bunny
The White House Easter Egg Roll dates back to 1878 - presidents have made additions; Ronald and Nancy Reagan (above) began the tradition of the wooden egg as an official keepsake
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch children participating in the traditional egg roll during the 2019 event
President Barack Obama helps a youngster out at the 2012 Easter Egg Roll

This marks the first year the Bidens will host an Easter Egg Roll. Last year, due to the covid pandemic, they posed for photos on the South Portico balcony with the Easter Bunny - both Bidens and the mascot wore face masks - and the president made remarks.

'We look forward to next year when the White House will ring with joy the season once again,' he said at the time. 'And they'll be an Easter Egg Roll, God willing.'

The first White House Easter Egg Roll took place on April 22, 1878 after President Rutherford B. Hayes agreed to open the White House Grounds on Easter Monday.

It has been canceled in times of national distress such as World War II and the covid pandemic.

Presidents have made their own marks on the event: President Grover Cleveland started the egg roll, President Benjamin Harrison added music to the event, and President Ronald Reagan began the tradition of the wooden egg as an official keepsake.

#Republicans#The White House#Coco#Covid#The Farm Picture Day#The South Lawn#The Washington Nationals#U S S Delaware
americanmilitarynews.com

President Biden releases Easter message – here it is

President Joe Biden released a statement on Sunday in recognition of Easter. Jill and I join fellow Christians around the world in celebrating Easter Sunday — a day of joy and hope, of renewal and rebirth. Once again, Holy Week has taken us on a journey from sorrow to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

