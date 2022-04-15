ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

Cause of Sevier County County Wildland Fire Determined

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s (TDA) Agricultural Crime Unit (ACU) completed its investigation into the cause of two recent Sevier County wildland fires.

“Based on the results of our origin and cause investigation, it was determined the two large wildland fires were caused by downed power lines,” ACU Captain Greg Whitehead said. “The high winds that took down the power lines to spark the fires also fueled the progression of the fires.”

The Indigo Lane fire that started on March 30 burned nearly 2,500 acres, destroying numerous structures. Firefighting efforts fully contained the Indigo Lane fire by April 5. The Seymour fire started on March 31 and was 100 percent contained a week later.

ACU is the primary agency responsible for the investigation of suspected wildland arson statewide and officers are specifically trained to investigate wildfires. ACU worked with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, and the Pigeon Forge Police Department to determine the source of both fires.

The post Cause of Sevier County County Wildland Fire Determined appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Cause of Lancaster County fire under investigation

Crews battled a house fire in Lancaster County early Sunday. The fire was in the 2300 block of Old Philadelphia Pike in East Lampeter Township. Emergency dispatchers say there was heavy fire coming from the second floor of the home when crews arrived just before 3 a.m. The fire quickly...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WMBB

Fire destroys home in Holmes County

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A fire broke out at a home in Bonifay Monday afternoon. Officials said the fire started around 4 p.m. at a home on Kansas Avenue. First responders said the home was completely destroyed. We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.
BONIFAY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sevier County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Sevier County, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fires#Tda#Acu
Scrubs Magazine

Travel Nurse Leaves a Trail of Contaminated Opioids Across Three States

Officials across three states are currently investigating Jacqueline Brewster, 52, of Belfry, Kentucky who is suspected of tampering with and potentially contaminating vials and syringes of opioid painkillers at two hospitals. Police also believe she returned the contaminated vials to the medication cabinet where they could be used on other patients.
BELFRY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJHL

Boy dies in Marion house fire

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — An early-morning house fire in the 100 block of Fortner Avenue took the life of a boy, according to police. At 12:38 a.m. Friday, Smyth County deputies arrived at the scene to find the house engulfed in flames as several crews worked to extinguish the fire. A release from the Smyth […]
MARION, VA
WBIR

Update: Large sinkhole in SW Knox County now filled

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE FRIDAY: That giant sinkhole on Timberlake Drive in Southwest Knox County has been filled, and the road there is now back open. It was discovered Thursday morning. The road is west of Alcoa Highway near Louisville. PREVIOUS STORY: A sinkhole was discovered in Southwest Knox...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
On Target News

All-Terrain Vehicle Stolen in Coffee County

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is in search of a stolen 2020 Kawasaki KRX. The all-terrain vehicle was taken between Sunday (4/10/22) and Wednesday afternoon (4/13/22) from the Fredonia Road area. If you have any information, contact Investigator Brandon Gullett at 931-728-3591. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport PD confirms fatalities after SR-126 crash

UPDATE: According to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department, the crash resulted in serious injuries and fatalities. Traffic through the area is now open. Interstate 81 is open. An investigation into the incident is underway. SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash in Sullivan County left one direction of State Route 126 closed […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
327
Followers
889
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy