Tim Vasquez told jurors on Wednesday that he kept separate his life as the leader and drummer of his cover band and his life as the city of San Angelo's top police officer. The 52-year-old former police chief said he regretted failing to disclose when those two lives collided but denied using his position as San Angelo's chief of police to influence a multimillion dollar contract in exchange for bribes from a San Antonio-based radio systems provider.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 23 DAYS AGO