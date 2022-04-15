Prep Roundup: Chemics sweep in softball, baseball; Chargers sweep SVL opener

Dow's Tyler Bacigalupo runs to first base during the Chargers' game against Traverse City West Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at H. H. Dow High School. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News)

Midland High improved to 6-0 with a pair of mercy-rule victories over Lapeer in Saginaw Valley League softball on Thursday. The Chemics won 22-5 and 12-0, both in five innings, in their Valley opener.

In the opener, Rachel Mecca went all five innings to get the win, allowing two earned runs on nine hits.

Sydney Miller went 3-for-4 with a home run and a triple, four runs batted in, and two runs scored, while Grace Schloop went 3-for-3 with a homer and a double, two RBIs, and three runs scored, Kiara Kiely had three hits with a double and drove in two runs, Addie Edwards had two hits with a homer, two RBIs, and two runs scored, and Ellie Stevens also homered.

Emersen Hoon had two hits and an RBI and scored four times, while Morgan Williams had two hits and an RBI and scored three times, and Kiley Haring added two hits with a double and drove in two runs.

The Chemics will host Davison on Monday.

DOW BASEBALL OPENS VALLEY SCHEDULE WITH SWEEP

Dow High’s baseball team opened its Saginaw Valley League schedule on Thursday with a 17-6, 13-6 sweep of Bay City Central. Both games went five innings.

Ethan Bergstein got the win in game one, going 4 2/3 innings and allowing six runs on seven hits.

Jay Worsley was 3-for-3 with five runs batted in and scored twice for the Chargers (4-0 overall), while Tom Bacigalupo had two hits and four RBIs, and Jack Bakus added three hits.

Nick Bond earned the victory in relief in game two, pitching two scoreless innings and allowing one hit.

Dan Kowalczyk had two hits and four RBIs, while Bacigalupo also had a pair of hits.

CHEMICS ROUT LAPEER TWICE

Midland High swept Lapeer 11-1 in five innings and 12-4 in Saginaw Valley League baseball on Thursday to improve to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the league.

In game one, the Chemics plated three runs in the first inning, then blew it open with a seven-run second inning to go up 10-0. Braylen Laverty, Owen Wendt, Josh Doyle, Cole McMillan, and Ben Haney each drove in a run during the second-inning rally.

Lane Kloha earned the win to improve to 2-0, going all five innings and allowing three hits and one walk, while striking out six.

McMillan had two hits for Midland.

In the nightcap, the Chemics scored four times in the first inning, including three on a double by Aidan O’Malley, to take a quick 4-0 lead. Midland was up 6-4 later in the game before scoring six times in the sixth inning to pull away. Doyle, Haney, McMillan, and Colin Terrill each drove in a run during the inning.

Terrill (1-0) picked up the win on the mound, going five innings and giving up three runs on four hits and one walk with four strikeouts.

Doyle, Laverty, and O’Malley each had multiple hits for the Chemics.

Midland will host Troy Athens at Dow Diamond on Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m.

DOW-MIDLAND BEATS BOBCATS IN LACROSSE

Dow-Midland edged host Grand Blanc 20-16 in Saginaw Valley League boys’ lacrosse on Thursday.

The score was tied 8-8 at halftime before Dow-Midland outscored the Bobcats 7-1 in the third quarter to go up 15-9. Grand Blanc had a 7-5 edge in the fourth to make it close.

“Grand Blanc is a very solid program. … We were a man down for 17 minutes of this game, and I believe most of their goals were scored when we were a man down,” noted Dow-Midland coach Joe Stadelmaier. “Grand Blanc had possession of the ball for most of the second quarter, but we were able to go on a run in the third and get that six-goal lead, and that allowed us to get most of the players some playing time."

Ryan Stadelmaier had six goals and two assists, while Cal Stearns had four goals and two assists, Will Kuper and Kyle Riter both also had four goals, Ryan Pomranky had a goal and four assists, and Tucker Pomranky scored the other goal.

Aidan Wardell and Kuper combined to win 23 of 38 faceoffs.

Dow-Midland (3-1 overall, 2-0 SVL) will host Detroit Country Day on Saturday at Midland Stadium.

LANCERS EDGE MILLINGTON IN SOCCER

Bullock Creek edged visiting Millington 2-1 in Tri-Valley Conference West girls’ soccer on Thursday.

Jenna Nelson and Jacey Herst scored for the Lancers, while Herst and Lauryn Wishowski both had an assist, and Creek goalkeeper Erin Harnick made six saves to earn the win.

“We played a much better game tonight with our attack. Our midfielders continue to improve their passing and possession game, which really gave us plenty of opportunities,” said Creek coach Jason Long. “Skyler Parsons and Claudia Moses had another excellent defensive game.”

The Lancers (2-2) will head to Frankenmuth on Monday.

DOW TENNIS SWEEPS BCC

Dow High swept Bay City Central 8-0 in Saginaw Valley League girls’ tennis on Thursday.

In singles, Savannah Matuszewski won the first flight 6-0, 6-0; Laura Leiti won the second flight 6-0, 6-0; Claire Earley won the third flight 6-0, 6-0; and Tessa Wood won the fourth flight 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Mallory Matthews and Ayesha Middha won the first flight 6-0, 6-0; Maggie Nelson and Jule Renz won the second flight 6-0, 6-2; Emelia Ingalla and Sofia Gestiada won the third flight 6-2, 6-1; and Lauren Yo and Elisa Costeux won the fourth flight 6-0, 6-0.

MIDLAND TENNIS SWEEPS CA

Midland High swept Flint Carman-Ainsworth 8-0 in Saginaw Valley League girls’ tennis on Thursday.

In singles, Dalton DeBoer won the first flight 6-0, 6-0; Riley Penwell won the second flight 6-0, 6-0; Brooklyn Moore won the third flight 6-0, 6-1; and Teresa Wandor won the fourth flight 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Abby Carroll and Lauren Swanson won the first flight 6-0, 6-0; Allison Stiffler and Emma Buschlen won the second flight 6-0, 6-0; Cheryl Fritz and Avery Miller won the third flight 6-1, 6-1; and Chloe Nieto and Lauren McGuirk won the fourth flight 6-0, 6-0.

MERIDIAN BASEBALL TAKES TWO FROM COLEMAN

Meridian swept visiting Coleman 19-4 in four innings and 13-3 in five innings in nonconference baseball on Thursday.

The Mustangs jumped out to a 15-0 lead after the first two innings in the opener.

Jace Burns picked up the win on the mound, pitching all three innings and striking out five.

Cam Haiser had three hits and three runs batted in and scored twice for Meridian, while Reece Teer had two hits and scored three runs, Mason Saunders also had two hits, Zane Schroeder drove in two runs, and Burns scored four times.

Dawson Haller took the loss for Coleman, while Conner Schrank had a two-run triple and scored a run, and Haller added an RBI single for the Comets.

Schrank gave Coleman a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the first inning of the nightcap, but Meridian took a 5-1 lead after two. The Comets got an RBI double from Sam Bovee and an RBI single from Konner Carbeno in the third to pull to within 5-3.

Trailing 6-3 in the fourth, Coleman had a chance to make it interesting but stranded the bases loaded, and the Mustangs took over from there.

Blake Holcomb got the win, going three innings and fanning five.

Haiser tripled once and doubled twice, drove in two runs, and scored twice, while Austin Hopkins had two hits and two RBIs, Teer doubled, drove in two runs, and scored three times, and A.J. Holsinger added two runs.

"We're improving every day. The more we get outside and see live pitching, the better we're getting. Defensively, we're doing a great job of backing each other up,” said Meridian coach Mark Novak, whose Mustangs improve to 5-0.

FREELAND SOFTBALL SWEEPS HUSKIES

Freeland swept host Hemlock 14-3, 19-4 in nonconference softball Thursday to improve to 5-0.

Cadence Swartz earned the win in game one, allowing three hits.

Zoey Markey and Jenna Kowalski each drove in four runs for the Falcons, while Avery Mantei had two hits, and Madeline McDonald and Jenna Irrer each scored twice.

Ashley Collier picked up the win in the nightcap after allowing three hits.

Kowalski and Addie Steffen each had three runs batted in, while Irrer, Collier, Brynn Jamie, and Ryleigh Roberts each had two hits.

Freeland will head to St. Johns on Saturday.

FALCONS SPLIT WITH THIRD-RANKED HEMLOCK

Freeland’s baseball team split with third-ranked Hemlock on Thursday, winning the opener 8-6 and losing the nightcap 7-3.

Nate Booms got the win in game one, going 5 1/3 innings and allowing four runs, two earned, while striking out four.

Ryan Quackenbush went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs in for the Falcons.

Dan Duley took the loss in game two, giving up three runs on three hits and striking out seven.

Garrett Leppek had two hits for Freeland.

The Falcons (3-1) will host fifth-ranked Frankenmuth on Tuesday.

MERIDIAN BOYS 4TH, GIRLS 6TH AT INVITATIONAL

Meridian’s boys took fourth out of 11 teams and MHS’s girls finished sixth out of 12 teams at the St. Louis Invitational track and field meet on Thursday.

The host Sharks won the boys’ meet with 139 points, while Meridian had 63. Chesaning won the girls’ meet with 106.5 points, while the Mustangs had 57.

Following are top-10 finishers in each individual event and top-three relays for Meridian:

BOYS

100 – 8. Jaylen Fellows 13.41

200 – 1. Dane Plichta 24.82; 6. Kenneth Emerson 25.59

400 – 2. Nick Metzger 55.57

800 – 6. Tyler Heal 2:27.58

110 HURDLES – 7. Logan Crowder 20.51

300 HURDLES – 9. Crowder 52.05

800 RELAY – 1. Meridian (Plichta, Metzger, Fellows, Emerson) 1:37.20

3200 RELAY – 3. Meridian (Jacob Eggerd, Heal, David Farison, Jonah Shephard) 9:55.30

HIGH JUMP – 1. Metzger 5-8

POLE VAULT – 5. Crowder 10-0; 10. Justin Wood 8-6

LONG JUMP – 9. Wood 17-6

GIRLS

100 – 7. Morgan VanWormer 15.30

200 – 2. Josie Barriger 29.39; 5. VanWormer 30.69

400 – 4. Lauren Brawt 1:05.76; 5. Trinity Kolka 1:08.65

800 – 6. Elizabeth Smith 2:54.33

1600 – 4. Smith 6:15.45

100 HURDLES – 8. Emma Bates 20.83

800 RELAY – 1. Meridian (Barriger, Kolka, VanWormer, Brawt) 1:57.05

POLE VAULT – 3. Barriger 7-0; 3. Bates 7-0

LONG JUMP – 1. Brawt 15-1

FLYING G'S WIN BIG IN SOCCER

Gladwin mercied visiting Standish-Sterling 8-0 in girls’ soccer on Thursday to improve to 2-2-0.

The Flying G’s led 7-0 at halftime, then scored again 30 seconds into the second half to end it.

Anna Seebeck scored four goals, while Katie Seebeck had three goals, and Ella Wheeler added the other.

“I was pleased with our ball control. All of the girls played well and played for each other,” said Gladwin coach Jerome Smalley. “Also, Anna Seebeck has been on a scoring tear. I'm glad that Anna's hard work has paid off.”