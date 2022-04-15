Plan calls for new, smaller Walgreens in Stafford

STAFFORD — The Planning and Zoning Commission is considering a plan to build a new, smaller Walgreens store near the current one.

The majority of the space in the proposed 2,502-square-foot store would be dedicated to the pharmacy, an architect for developer Cocca Development of Youngstown, Ohio, told the PZC at its April 7 meeting.

The architect, Bill Schroeder, said the plan is to build a smaller Walgreens store, with 40% of the building to be used for retail and 60% to be used for a pharmacy.

Schroeder said a smaller store is typically built when the larger store is not doing enough business. But Walgreens has the final say in what happens to the old store, as it has the option of selling or leasing the old store to someone else.

The property owners, the Darryl and Dennis Warchol Family Trust, filed the application for the special permit and site plan approval.

The new store on West Stafford Road would have a drive-thru window, as the current store does, plans say.

The company has updated the parking and added an extra island to meet the town’s landscaping requirements.

In addition to the changes to the parking plan, the developers have to provide a post-construction maintenance landscape plan that also deals with the drainage discharge at the southeast corner of the existing Walgreens and must provide details for a sidewalk across the frontage, getting an easement if needed.