Biden's tall tales, Wiese moves county forward, Alm has passion for education: Your letters

How long will it be before a surreptitiously recorded fundraiser speech surfaces featuring Joe Biden recounting the heretofore unknown details of his recent European trip to a gullible crowd? Much like the tale of Corn Pop, the chain-toting swimming pool bully that Joe touts conquering in his youth, is it difficult to imagine Joe spinning a yarn about standing up to Vladimir Putin. Joe could detail a clandestine venture into Ukraine despite a Secret Service agent's warning, "Sir, we can't lose another one!" "No joke," as Joe always adds.

This would be yet another example of Joe's conjured stories in a pathetic attempt to garner attention or get a laugh. Joe never led any civil rights marches or de-segregation protests. Joe didn't receive a full academic scholarship or graduate with three degrees as he insisted. Joe wasn't arrested trying to visit Nelson Mandela, never drove an 18-wheeler and wasn't arrested trespassing at the U.S. Capitol as he told David Letterman. You needn't have an Indian accent to enter a 7-Eleven or Dunkin' Donuts in Delaware, contrary to Joe's assertion. Joe doesn't "know the southern border" and never visited it as claimed.

There are countless more examples of Joe's creative or decaying mind too numerous to mention. Mainstream media has determined they aren't lies if Joe Biden believes them to be true. Appropriate for someone who uttered, "We choose truth over facts."

The thread tying Joe Biden's tall tales together is his desperation to stay in the limelight. How sad to see "The Big Guy" relegated to the smallest most insignificant soul in the room with Barack Obama around. Time to try that new story, Joe.

Dan Oliver, Aberdeen

Wiese keeps Brown County moving forward

How many of you have heard of Mike Wiese? Mike is a friend of mine. I have know him for several years. Mike has been on the Brown County Commission for numerous years. Mike has been a great supporter of the people during that time.

He recently supported the purchase of property for a new regional jail, and as an old police officer, I can tell you it is badly needed. He backed the landowners in the matter of the carbon dioxide pipeline. Let us support Mike as he keeps Aberdeen and Brown County moving forward.

Freddie Robinson, Aberdeen

Alm has a passion for education

I have known Duane Aim since the time my children attended C.C. Lee Elementary School, where he served as principal. He has had a highly successful career in education involving various positions. I have observed the fine work that he does on a consistent basis on the Aberdeen Board of Education.

Dwayne does have a passion for education and is a true advocate for the students. I am impressed with his vast knowledge about the various issues that surround education in these fast-changing times. The leadership positions that he has held at the local state and regional levels have given him additional perspectives and experience on issues.

I have found Alm to always maintain high professional standards, as well as committing the time and energy to do a good job. As in the past, he will continue to collaborate and stay in touch with our community. Join me in voting for a proven leader with experience on June 7 in the school board election.

H Oscar Schlenker, Aberdeen

Whalen, Howard are better options than Thune, Johnson

We have two terrible representatives of South Dakota in Washington, D.C., in John Thune and Dusty Johnson and two exceptional, experienced and intelligent individuals working to take their spots in Bruce Whalen for Senate and Taffy Howard for Congress. I am voting for Taffy and Bruce and I hope you do, too.

Yes, Thune has a lot of power in Washington. However, he doesn’t serve South Dakota or South Dakotans' virtues. He uses his power to serve Washington, to help Democrats bend just enough "Republican" votes. He gets bills full of pork passed. However, he had no interest in even questioning the 2020 election and all of the once-in-a-century anomalies within. Here in South Dakota, it is the law that we present our ID when we vote. He didn’t even bring that to the table in Washington.

How about our debt? When Thune was sent to Washington 25 years ago, our national debt was $5.2 trillion. It is now $28.4 trillion. The entire world has changed, and he has been living in bureaucrat bubble all the while. Just think how much South Dakota has changed in the past 25 years. We are giving the Democrats what they want should we re-elect Thune. They know how to make him bend, make him smile.

Do you like Dusty? Really? Do you really like this weasel-like man who tweeted that he was scared on Jan. 6? Does that represent South Dakotans?

Dusty strikes just about everyone as a "born politician." That isn’t a compliment. I want public servants who take time from their families and careers to serve the public, not little boys who dream of Washington and the power it holds.

Please take the time to look into Taffy Howard and Bruce Whalen. Take the time to care enough about your vote.

Erica Douglas, Spearfish

