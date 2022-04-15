ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas unemployment rate remains stable in March

By Miriam Battles
 2 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Data from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the Arkansas unemployment rate has remained stable in March.

According to the agency, the state’s unemployment rate remained at 3.1% from February to March.

Data shows that the state’s civilian labor force increased by 4,508, resulting in 5,255 Arkansans being employed and 747 fewer state residents being unemployed.

Arkansas Division of Workforce Services BLS program operations manager Susan Price added that this marks the third consecutive month of employment gains for the state, stating that there are 31,600 more employed Arkansans compared to March 2021.

Biden administration points to new job numbers as proof of economic recovery

The report said that nonfarm payroll jobs increased by 5,300 in March, bringing the total to 1,305,500. Agency officials reported that seven major industry sectors added jobs with leisure and hospitality adding the most.

Compared to March 2021, BLS officials said nonfarm payroll jobs in the state are up by 33,300. Agency officials said that out of the seven major industry sectors, four sectors added 4,500 or more jobs each.

Click here to view the full report or head to DWS.Arkansas.gov for more information on unemployment rates in Arkansas.

