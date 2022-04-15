ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People & Publishing Roundup, April 2022

JOANNE HARRIS was re-elected as the chair of the Society of Authors board. She ran unopposed for her second two-year term. CELIA NERI is now represented by the John Jarrold Literary Agency. EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS has been awarded a star on the Palm Springs Walk of the Stars, which...

