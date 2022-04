HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) — The Henderson Office of Emergency Management has located George Pike. Mr. Pike is an 86-year-old white man who is described to be 5’10” and 186 pounds. He was last seen at his home in the North End of Henderson around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities say he was supposed to go the […]

HENDERSON, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO