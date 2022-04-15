ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Someone paid over $1M for an ‘empty’ piece of art

By Claudia Dimuro
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The title of this work should have been “Chump.”. Someone recently paid over $1 million for a piece of “empty” art. Artnet reports how the work in question is by French artist Yves Klein who, according to his Wikipedia page, “was a pioneer in the development of performance art, and is...

www.pennlive.com

Robb Report

$250 Million in Art From Late Philanthropist Anne Bass’s Collection Is Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Twelve works of Impressionist and modern art from the collection of philanthropist Anne Bass will be sold at Christie’s this spring. Among those works are paintings by Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, and Mark Rothko. As a whole, the group is expected to fetch $250 million. Those pieces will hit the auction block during a single-owner sale held as part of Christie’s marquee modern and contemporary art sales in May. Bass died at 78 in 2020. The ex-wife of Texas magnate Sid Richardson Bass, who amassed his wealth in the oil industry and later became a major Disney shareholder, she ranked on...
VISUAL ART
UPI News

Receipt for invisible artwork by Yves Klein expected to fetch up to $551,000

March 23 (UPI) -- Auction house Sotheby's said it expects to fetch up to $551,000 for an unusual item -- a receipt for a piece of invisible art by French artist Yves Klein. Sotheby's said Klein sold numerous pieces of imaginary art, which he dubbed Zones of Immaterial Pictorial Sensibility, in exchange for a weight of pure gold, and he would issue receipts to the buyers.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yves Klein
Mental_Floss

9 Fascinating Items That Went Down With 'Titanic'

When the Titanic sank to the floor of the North Atlantic just a few days into its maiden voyage, it took with it thousands of pounds of food, hundreds of sacks of mail (comprising 7 million pieces of correspondence), cargo ranging from Tiffany & Co. china to bales of rubber—and a number of interesting items belonging to its passengers, including priceless manuscripts, rare art, jewelry, and reels of film.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
ARTnews

The Louvre Has Blocked a Record $26.8M Sale of a Chardin So It Can Buy the Painting

Click here to read the full article. Last week, Jean Siméon Chardin’s Basket of Wild Strawberries (1761) sold at an Artcurial auction to New York art dealer Adam Williams for $26.8 million—a record for the artist. That is, until the Louvre decided it wanted the painting. Though the museum lacked the sufficient funds to purchase the painting during the auction, it has since blocked the sale on the grounds that it is a national treasure, thanks to French law. It is, after all, Chardin’s only depiction of strawberries. Once a piece has been declared a national treasure in France, the state can block...
MUSEUMS
hypebeast.com

A Rare Drawing by Michelangelo Is Expected to Fetch Around $33 Million USD

The artwork will hit Christie’s auction next month in Paris. A previously unrecognized drawing by Michelangelo is expected to fetch around $33m USD when it hits Christie’s auction next month. Primarily remembered as an artist and painter, the rare drawing has been in private hands since it was...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performance Art#Art Collector#Pop Art#French#Smithsonian Magazine#Seine#Sotheby#Nft
Robb Report

Missing Since World War II, an Early Monet Painting Could Now Fetch $25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A winter landscape scene by Claude Monet, sold under duress by its original German Jewish owner in the years leading up to World War II, is coming to auction this spring. The painting, La Mare, effet de neige (1874–75), will be sold next month at Christie’s in New York as part of an evening sale dedicated to art made around the 20th century. As part of a swift legal settlement, proceeds from the sale will be divided between the heirs of Richard Semmel, the work’s original owner, and its current owners, a French family whose members declined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

$409.8 M. Roman Villa with Caravaggio Ceiling Goes Unsold, Baltimore Museum Selects Contemporary Art Head, and More: Morning Links for April 8, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines DREAM HOUSE. With a new billionaire reportedly being minted every 26 hours, you might think someone would would want to acquire a sprawling villa in Rome with the only known ceiling fresco by Caravaggio. But that, apparently, is not the case—at least at its current price. As the Guardian reports, the 30,000-plus-square-foot Villa Aurora drew not one bid  at a Thursday sale with an asking price of €377 million (about $409.8 million). It also did not draw any bidding at €471 million ($511.9 million) in January. It will now...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Guardian

The Exorcism of God review – a big gaudy altarpiece of demonic horror

“Sometimes I think the devil’s in the Vatican’s own ranks.” While the true-life horror of Roman Catholic child abuse probably wouldn’t sit easily in a genre film, this bombastic but occasionally surprising Mexican-Venezuelan exorcism flick does engage with ecclesiastical sexual abuse in a more general sense. Right down to its blaspheming finale, The Exorcism of God burns with a subversive desire to rip back the veil on the church’s earthly corruption – but the iconoclasm is somewhat undermined by the daft horror mechanics Venezuelan director Alejandro Hildalgo props it up with.
RELIGION
ARTnews

Some of the World’s Biggest Galleries and Museums Rallied to Preserve 200,000 Acres of Rainforest in Peru

Click here to read the full article. Some of the art world’s biggest galleries and museums, including David Zwirner, Hauser & Wirth, and the Guggenheim in New York, have teamed up to preserve 200,000 acres of endangered rainforest in Peru. The sustainability collective Galleries Commit announced on Instagram Tuesday that the area, called the Chuyapi-Urusayhua Regional Conservation, is now permanently protected thanks to a matching funds program with more than 40 art institutions and individuals. Galleries Commit partnered with the artist-led non-profit initiative Art to Acres to save the lush landscape north of Machu Picchu. The conservation area is one of...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Getty Trust Names President, $32.7 M. Michelangelo Heads to Auction, and More: Morning Links for April 6, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines CHANGING OF THE GUARD. The powerhouse J. Paul Getty Trust in Los Angeles has tapped Katherine E. Fleming, the provost of New York University, to be its next president and CEO. Fleming follows James Cuno, who is retiring after more than a decade at the helm of the arts institution, which sports a $9.2 billion endowment. A scholar of Mediterranean history and culture, Fleming has been NYU’s chief academic officer since 2016. She starts in August at the trust, which encompasses the Getty Foundation, the Getty Research Institute, the Getty Conservation...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ARTnews

Major Matisse Show Planned, Sean Connery Picasso Heads to Auction, and More: Morning Links for April 14, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.  The Headlines COLLECTION MANAGEMENT. The Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut, said that it has received a gift from an anonymous local couple of 70 artworks by major American and European figures, including Pablo Picasso, Mary Cassatt, and Alberto Giacometti, the Associated Press reports. The Bruce’s director, Robert Wolterstorff, termed the donation “unprecedented in its scale and quality. The museum is currently undergoing a $60 million expansion that is set for a March 2023 completion. Meanwhile, the Toledo Museum of Art in Ohio will sell three Impressionist pieces next month at Sotheby’s, with the aim of raising as much as...
GREENWICH, CT
Lebanon-Express

Bits and pieces of art

Corvallis native Ryland Lee recently made his first short-story sale to Eugene-based publisher Improbable Press. “Stone Shaper Tanukis Estranged” appears in “Dark Cheer: Cryptids Emerging (Volume Blue),” published in December. The fantasy story is set in a near-future Japan; Lee currently lives in Japan. A photograph...
CORVALLIS, OR
ARTnews

Two Picasso Portraits, Including One Owned by Sean Connery, Head to Auction in Hong Kong

Click here to read the full article. Two portraits by Pablo Picasso are headed to auction in Hong Kong this spring as demand for the Spanish modernist continues to rise in the Asia Pacific region. On Thursday, competing auction houses Christie’s and Sotheby’s announced that they will offer paintings depicting two of the Picasso’s recurring subjects—a musketeer and his muse Dora Maar, respectively—during evening sales dedicated to modern art. The sales are scheduled to take place this April and May. The lot with the higher estimate, Buste d’homme dans un cadre (1969), is being sold from the estate of former James Bond...
VISUAL ART
