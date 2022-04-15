Opening Day At Fenway Today…Keep Your Sox On WNAW – WBEC-AM – WSBS

It’s a Patriots Day tradition in Massachusetts as the Boston Red Sox take on the Minnesota Twins with first pitch before noontime. The Marathon Monday game continues the long-standing tradition of starting the game at 11 a.m. EST on the day of the 2022 Boston Marathon. As runners make their way down the 26.2-mile course for the 126th running of the Boston Marathon, the Red Sox will be closing out their series against the Twins at home. After wearing their Marathon-inspired City Connect jerseys all weekend, the Red Sox will be wearing their white jerseys with “Boston” written on the front. Fans can watch Monday’s early game on TV via NESN in New England. The game will also air on TV nationally via MLB Network (out-of-market). Fans without cable can also stream the game via fuboTV, which has a free trial.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO