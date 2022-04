It’s been a busy week in the AFC South and across the NFL. Voluntary offseason workouts began this week, and the 2022 NFL Draft is now less than two weeks away. The Jaguars’ starting left tackle Cam Robinson signed his franchise tender, and the team hosted a ton of players in this year’s draft for visits. Looking at some of the most notable news from around the AFC South, the Indianapolis Colts signed former Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore and the Tennessee Titans revealed a conceptual design for a new stadium.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO