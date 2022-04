Rangers came from behind in the most dramatic fashion to beat Celtic 2-1 in extra time at Hampden Park to set up a Scottish Cup final meeting with Hearts.The Light Blues had edged the first half of a pulsating semi-final but there was little between the teams after the break until the 64th minute when Hoops left-back Greg Taylor fired in from the edge of the box.Rangers substitute Scott Arfield levelled in the 78th minute with a fine finish to take the game to extra-time, the second time in four days for the Light Blues.As the game looked set for...

