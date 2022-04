ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Campus police and local authorities shut down SUNY Buffalo State's campus Thursday for a bomb threat investigation. University Police said Thursday evening they had not found evidence that the threat was credible, but out of an abundance of caution, Buffalo State is canceling all classes on Friday, March 25, and is asking that only critical-essential employees, after consultation with their supervisors, report to work on Friday.

