ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Hall of Famer Mike Bossy dies at 65; prolific scorer helped Islanders win four consecutive Stanley Cups

By Mike Brehm, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Mike Bossy, a dominant Hall of Fame scorer who helped the New York Islanders win four consecutive Stanley Cups, has died of cancer. He was 65.

Bossy, a Montreal native taken 15th overall by the Islanders in the 1977 draft, played on a line with fellow future Hall of Famers Bryan Trottier and Clark Gillies and set the then-NHL rookie record with 53 goals.

The winger, considered one of the top pure goal scorers in NHL history, would miss 50 goals only once in his career, in his final season. He tied Wayne Gretzky with most 50-goal seasons at nine and most 60-goal seasons at five. He holds the NHL record with nine consecutive 50-goal seasons.

“Though containing him was the obsession of opposing coaches and checking him the focus of opposing players, Bossy’s brilliance was unstoppable and his production relentless throughout his entire career," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement.

In his fourth season, Bossy tied Maurice "Rocket" Richard’s mark of 50 goals in 50 games, scoring twice in the final five minutes of a Jan. 24, 1981, game against the Quebec Nordiques. He finished with 68 goals that season, one of two times he led the league in goals.

He was equally prolific in the playoffs. During the Islanders’ four consecutive Stanley Cups from 1980-83, he led the postseason in goals three times (17 each time). He won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 1982.

Bossy also was a seven-time All-Star. A critic of fighting in hockey, he won the Lady Byng Trophy for sportsmanship three times.

“He was a hockey purist,” Trottier told NHL Network. “He didn’t believe in dropping the gloves to prove how brave you are, how tough you are. He fought through a lot. He fought through getting mauled, getting beat up and he still scored goals. He found a way to hurt you on the scoreboard.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P2Fot_0fAOF11f00
Hall of Famer Mike Bossy, seen here in retirement in 2015, played his entire NHL career with the Islanders. Brad Penner, USA TODAY Sports

Bossy retired after a 38-goal season in 1986-87 because of back issues and finished his 10-season career with 573 goals and 1,126 points. His 0.76 goals-a-game scoring pace is the highest in NHL history.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1991. The Islanders retired his number 22 the following year.

"His drive to be the best every time he stepped on the ice was second to none," Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello said in a statement. "Along with his teammates, he helped win four straight Stanley Cup championships, shaping the history of this franchise forever."

Bossy became a broadcaster for TVA Sports in 2015 but announced last October that he was stepping aside because he was diagnosed with lung cancer.

“My dad loved hockey, sure, but first and foremost he loved life,” Bossy's daughter, Tanya, said in a statement in French on behalf of the family. “Until the end of his journey, he hung on. He wanted to live more than anything.”

Bossy is the third former Islanders player to die recently. Gillies died in January and Jean Potvin, who played eight seasons with the team, died in March.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hall of Famer Mike Bossy dies at 65; prolific scorer helped Islanders win four consecutive Stanley Cups

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Bossy's historic 50-in-50 chase for Islanders thrilled Canadiens' Richard

From a distance, one of most the electrifying goal-scorers of all time was cheering on one of the purest scorers of any era. Through 49 games of the 1980-81 season, New York Islanders superstar Mike Bossy had scored 48 goals, on a stalled collision course with history. In Montreal, Canadiens legend Maurice "Rocket" Richard knew that his unofficial 1944-45 record of 50 goals in 50 games was on thin ice.
NHL
NHL

Penguins Recall Goaltender Louis Domingue from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goaltender Louis Domingue from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Domingue, 29, has appeared in one game with Pittsburgh this season, turning aside 40 of 41 shots in a 2-1...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elmont, NY
Elmont, NY
Sports
Q 105.7

New York Islanders Greatest Ever Loses Battle

He changed a franchise. He changed a community. The New York Islanders were building a great franchise but when Mike Bossy came along, something clicked. The Islanders had a goal scoring machine. Two years later, #22 was hoisting the Stanley Cup, the first of four straight for the Long Island NHL franchise.
ELMONT, NY
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
NHL

Bossy dies at 65, legendary Islanders goal-scorer, four-time Cup champion

Bossy previously had announced he had been diagnosed with lung cancer in an open letter on TVA Sports' website in October. "The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Mike Bossy, the dynamic winger whose goal-scoring prowess during a remarkable 10-year career ranks, by almost any measure, as one of the greatest in NHL history and propelled the New York Islanders to four straight Stanley Cups," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. "Bossy scored 573 goals in 752 games -- a .76 goals-per-game average that is the highest in the League's history. He is the only player ever to record nine straight 50-goal seasons and his five 60-goal seasons are matched only by Wayne Gretzky. One of only eight players in NHL history to have scored 50 goals in his first 50 games of a season, he was similarly dominating in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, during which he scored 85 goals in 129 games."
HOCKEY
Detroit Sports Nation

NHL ‘greatest pure goal scorer’ Mike Bossy passes away

According to a report from the New York Islanders, NHL Hall of Famer Mike Bossy has passed away at the age of 65. “The New York Islanders organization mourns the loss of Mike Bossy, an icon not only on Long Island but across the entire hockey world,” Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello said. “His drive to be the best every time he stepped on the ice was second to none. Along with his teammates, he helped win four straight Stanley Cup championships, shaping the history of this franchise forever. On behalf of the entire organization, we send our deepest condolences to the entire Bossy family and all those who grieve this tragic loss.”
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Person
Jean Potvin
Person
Gary Bettman
Person
Clark Gillies
Person
Mike Bossy
Reuters

Anthony Mantha (2 goals, 2 assists) carries Capitals past Canadiens

Anthony Mantha scored twice in a 34-second stretch in the second period and added two assists to lift the visiting Washington Capitals to an 8-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Defenseman Dmitry Orlov secured a career-high four-point performance (one goal, three assists) in his return from a lower-body...
NHL
KVIA

Maple Leafs beat Isles 4-2, break team wins and points marks

TORONTO (AP) — Jack Campbell made 27 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs set franchise records for victories and points, beating the New York Islanders 4-2 on Sunday night without NHL goals leader Auston Matthews. William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Pierre Engvall and David Kampf scored to help Toronto improve to 50-20-6 and reach 106 points. The Maple Leafs also eliminated the Islanders from playoff contention, with Washington wrapping up a spot in the postseason field. Matthews sat out to nurse an undisclosed minor injury. He has 58 goals this season, four more than Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl. Anthony Beauvillier and Josh Bailey scored for New York. Ilya Sorokin made 33 saves.
NHL
FOX Sports

Mantha scores twice in 34 seconds, Capitals rout Canadiens

MONTREAL (AP) — Anthony Mantha scored twice in a 34-second span midway through the second period and had two assists in the Washington Capitals' 8-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens 8-4 on Saturday night. Alex Ovechkin scored his 47th of the season and Nic Dowd, Garnet Hathaway, Justin Schultz,...
NHL
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lineup: Igor Shesterkin starts, Alexis Lafreniere returns

The New York Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he would no longer reveal his starting goaltender before games for the rest of the season, but was in a jovial mood when asked by NY Post’s Mollie Walker at 10:30 this morning.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Famers#The Quebec Nordiques#Nyislanders
Yardbarker

Hall of Famer Mike Bossy Passes Away

After a short battle with lung cancer, four-time Stanley Cup winner and Islanders great, Mike Bossy has passed away. New York Islanders great and Hall of Famer Mike Bossy died on Thursday, April 14 in Montreal after a battle with lung cancer. He was just 65-years-old. Cancer touches every one...
HOCKEY
NBC Sports

Canadiens, Islanders pay tribute to Mike Bossy

Hall of Famer Mike Bossy, one of the greatest goal scorers to ever play in the NHL, died on Friday at the age of 65 after battling lung cancer. It resulted in an outpouring of condolences and memories from all around the league as former players and teams all shared stories of one of the most impactful players in NHL history and a core piece to the great New York Islanders dynasty of the early 1980s.
ELMONT, NY
Popculture

Mike Bossy, Islanders Legend and Hockey Hall of Famer, Dead at 65

Mike Bossy, a hockey legend who spent his entire career with the New York Islanders, died on Friday, the team announced on Friday. He was 65 years old. According to the Associated Press, Bossy's cause of death was lung cancer. He revealed his cancer diagnosis via an open letter on TVA Sports' website in October.
HOCKEY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NHL Hall Of Famer, New York Islanders Legend Has Died At 65

On Friday morning, the sporting world was in mourning following the passing of a legendary hockey player. Mike Bossy, who helped lead the New York Islanders to four-straight Stanley Cup titles, passed away this week, the team said in a statement. He was 65 years old. “The New York Islanders...
ELMONT, NY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

443K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy