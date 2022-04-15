$100 Chicken Nugget For Sale In East Amherst [PHOTO]

A popular Wheatfield sub and pizza shop, that originally operated as a food truck, will now be opening its second brick and mortar location in North Tonawanda. When you find yourself craving a steak sub in the Northtowns, you will soon have a new option. Steaksters, which first started as a mobile food truck in early 2019, is now about to open its second restaurant location in North Tonawanda. The space has sat vacant for two years and was previously occupied by a Subway restaurant. The second Steaksters location at 3509 Niagara Falls Blvd in NT, will have one major difference from the store's original Wheatfield location. They will not be serving pizza.
