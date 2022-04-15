ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Amherst, NY

$100 Chicken Nugget For Sale In East Amherst [PHOTO]

By Chris Owen
 2 days ago
If you have ever been to a garage sale, you’ve likely seen some pretty amazing things for sale. Amazing for shock value. Basically, anything and everything could be for sale at a yard or garage sale. I remember going to the Super Flea in Cheektowaga...

WKBW-TV

"Super Flea" returns after 8 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two words - found in both Instagram and Facebook posted from popular vintage clothing store Queen City Vintage on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo describe the excitement over the return of the "Super Flea" market. A local business sponsorship and a little elbow grease is all...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Sub Shop to open new location in North Tonawanda

A popular Wheatfield sub and pizza shop, that originally operated as a food truck, will now be opening its second brick and mortar location in North Tonawanda. When you find yourself craving a steak sub in the Northtowns, you will soon have a new option. Steaksters, which first started as a mobile food truck in early 2019, is now about to open its second restaurant location in North Tonawanda. The space has sat vacant for two years and was previously occupied by a Subway restaurant. The second Steaksters location at 3509 Niagara Falls Blvd in NT, will have one major difference from the store's original Wheatfield location. They will not be serving pizza.
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
Lifestyle
moneytalksnews.com

12 Things You Should Never Donate to Thrift Stores

Next to shopping, decluttering seems to be America’s favorite pastime. Heck, minimalist gurus like Marie Kondo have made entire careers out of helping people tidy up and let go of belongings that no longer “spark joy.”. All that conscious purging is good news for charity-run resale stores such...
ADVOCACY
Wave 3

Dairy Queen announces ‘Free Cone Day’ in honor of spring arrival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In honor of the start of spring, Dairy Queen announced on their official website and social media that Monday, March 21 is Free Cone Day. Customers can get one free small vanilla cone per person at any participating U.S. non-mall locations all day. However, the offer may not be valid through delivery or mobile orders.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Popculture

McDonald's Makes Waves With New Breakfast Sandwich Currently Being Tested

McDonald's fans in Cincinnati have the opportunity to try a brand new breakfast sandwich, at least "new" to the golden arches. The Southern Style Chicken Breakfast sandwiches are being tested in Cinncinatti through April 4. McDonald's could try it in other markets if the sandwich succeeds there before granting it a permanent spot on the menu.
RESTAURANTS
#Chicken Nugget#The Super Flea#Facebook Marketplace#Among Us
Power 93.7 WBLK

Weird Looking Animal Caught On Camera In New York

Anytime you are taking a walk around the neighborhood you just never know what you will see. This morning while on my walk around my neighborhood I saw something that I never have seen before. Mind you that I grew up here in New York, lived in West Seneca, New York through the 80s and 90s and we even had plenty of open fields in our backyard and I have never seen something like this before.
WEST SENECA, NY
Fox 19

Free Cone Day returns to Dairy Queen Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What better way to kick off the spring season than with a free ice cream cone?. Participating Dairy Queen locations are celebrating their return of Free Cone Day Monday, March 21. “Whether your technique is the lick, the lap, the sculpt, the bite, or something uniquely your...
CINCINNATI, OH
InspireMore

Thrift Shopper Thinks She’s Found A Rare Fur Hat… Until It Starts Moving.

Thrift shoppers, take note! When you see something furry in a New York City thrift store, think twice before snatching it up!. TikToker @thethriftymama was browsing a shop in Manhattan when she saw orange fur perched on the top of a clothing rack. Thinking it was a vintage 1950s-era fur hat, she eagerly reached up to snag the rare item, but there was one small problem. It wasn’t a hat at all. In fact, it was a living, breathing, purring orange cat!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closes, Will Relocate

A local restaurant is moving to a new location.Lidye/Unsplash. Even the most popular restaurants are not beholden to their locations. Sometimes it’s necessary to close up shop and make the transition to a different property. One local Tucson establishment has done just that. So fans of The Dutch Eatery & Refuge will need to be on the lookout before going out in search of the restaurant.
TUCSON, AZ
CJ Coombs

A Kansas City restaurant that built memories: Stephenson's Apple Restaurant

Stephenson's Apple FarmPhoto on postcard by R.G. Askren postmarked 1972 via cardcow.com. One of the popular restaurants I used to frequent from the time I moved to Kansas City as a teenager into my adulthood was Stephenson's Apple Farm Restaurant. This restaurant was located at the corner of U.S. Highway 40 and Lee's Summit Road in Independence, Missouri. Who could forget the apple fritters and then want to imitate them by trying to make them at home? In 1971, the restaurant published a bound book of recipes which is still listed on Amazon although it is not currently available. However, you can find the restaurant's favorite recipes online like the baked chicken in butter and cream.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Buffalo NY
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

