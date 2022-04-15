ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Quincy runners to take on 126th Boston Marathon for the first time

By Jason Snow, The Patriot Ledger
 2 days ago

As the 126th Boston Marathon looms, the thought of turning onto Boylston Street – the race's final stretch – keeps coming back.

And for three first-timers from Quincy taking the 26.2-mile course on for the first time, it's been recurring in mind for quite some time.

For 23-year-old Colleen Stravin, 27-year-old Annie Dow, and 23-year-old Julia Doyle, running for their loved ones in the name of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is their motivation

“They say you run the first 10 (miles) with your training, the second 10 with your mind and you run the last 6 with your heart,” said Dow, who works on Mix 104.1's morning show Karson and Kennedy. “When your body is trying to give out, you think of these people that busted their butt to fight cancer and showed up everyday to treatment – maybe when they didn’t want to, or when they wanted to give up – the least I can do is move my legs.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tSmQK_0fAOEwv600

All three of them took part in runs with the Dana-Farber team along sections of the course throughout the past several months to prepare. Dow and Stravin intended on running the marathon in 2020 prior to its cancelation and Doyle was first inspired by being a spectator at the finish line during the 125th marathon this past October. Doyle had also run in a road race in Falmouth the August before and went to Washington, D.C., for a half-marathon in the past, as well.

“It feels like that final week of senior year and the marathon is the final exam,” Doyle said.

Stravin's father, Chuck, was diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and has been battling ever since. He will be in attendance Monday, lined up along the finish line to see his daughter cross.

“He’s always been my biggest cheerleader at every sports game – when I was 5 years old and he was coaching soccer, all the way up to coming to all of my high school games. It’s going to be just like that," said Stravin, a middle school teacher "born-and-raised" in Quincy. "He’ll be cheering me on along the way and whenever I can see him, I’m sure I’ll be overcome with emotion."

She added, “It’s my day to really focus on what I can do for him and everyone else that’s going through cancer treatment.”

Dow will keep her mother's best friend, Jane Monahan, among other loved ones who won their respective fights, in her thoughts from start to finish as she will have their initials printed on her singlet on race day. Monahan was diagnosed two years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z4mCm_0fAOEwv600

“She’s just someone in particular that has such a lust for life. When she got diagnosed, we were all like, ‘Not Jane – this can’t happen to her. She’s one of the good ones,’" Dow said. "She just took it on, had such a good mindset and was really about mind-body-soul when it comes to fighting cancer. I’m just so lucky Dana-Farber was there and could help her along this process. She’s still here to tell the tale. She’ll be able to watch me cross the finish line and that’s the coolest thing in the world, to me.”

Doyle is running for her 21-year-old brother, J.J., who was diagnosed nearly six years ago to the week. Fifteen at the time, he continued to battle, eventually won and is now happily five years cancer-free.

“I think I’m going to look back on finding out he was sick and him pushing through," said Doyle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xukMl_0fAOEwv600

Doyle, a Holy Cross alum, has an extra flame in her fire. She was slated to graduate college in 2020, but was evacuated out of school due to the pandemic eight weeks before the ceremony. The university didn't end up having one and running became a way to get out of the house and brush off some frustration.

She received her diploma, but the experience simply wasn't as imagined.

“It was really a big project I thought I could take on," said Doyle. "I could get that fulfilling feeling I didn’t get from not having the graduation experience.”

As they close in on Marathon Monday, an anxious excitement is already bubbling over.

“Of course it’s a little nerve-wracking," said Dow. "I mean, it’s the Boston Marathon. It’s the biggest marathon in the world and people from all over fly to run this marathon. It’s so special, it’s so sacred. I just feel lucky to be a part of it. I just keep picturing myself turning onto Boylston Street and crossing the finish line. That’s all I have in my head right now.”

Stravin added, “I’m just trying to get there and push to the very end.”

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Three Quincy runners to take on 126th Boston Marathon for the first time

Related
Boston

Map: The best places to watch the Boston Marathon

From the starting line to the final stretch, here are the spots you should check out on Marathon Monday. Marathon Monday is a special day for the athletes and the spectators. Whether you’re cheering on a loved one or just want to have a good time, the 26.2-mile course has plenty of awesome places to catch the action.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Dick & Rick Hoyt Award Goes To Chris Nikic Ahead Of Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — The second annual Dick & Rick Hoyt Award was given to Chris Nikic this Friday. He is the first athlete with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman Triathalon. Nikic ran his first Boston Marathon back in October. This year he is the first Adidas-sponsored athlete with Down syndrome. He and his dad Nik told WBZ-TV they’re hoping every marathon will follow Boston’s lead and dedicate bib 321 to a neurodivergent athlete. The Dick & Rick Hoyt Award is given annually to someone “who exhibits the spirit of Team Hoyt’s legacy.” Dick Hoyt was a Boston Marathon icon as for decades he ran the course while pushing his son Rick. You can watch live coverage of the 126th Boston Marathon on WBZ-TV and CBS Boston.com on Monday, April 18, 2022.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

When Does The Boston Marathon Begin? A List Of The Different Start Times

BOSTON (CBS) — The start of the Boston Marathon is just hours away. What time does the race begin? The men’s wheelchair race begins at 9:02 a.m. The women’s wheelchair race begins at 9:05 a.m. The handcycle and duo teams will leave Hopkinton at 9:30 a.m. The professional men leave at 9:37 a.m. The professional women leave at 9:45 a.m. This will be the second marathon with a competitive para-athletics division, it starts at 9:50 a.m. Starting at 10 a.m., there will be waves for all of the remaining runners at 10, 10:25, 10:50, and 11:15 a.m.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Nine years after the Boston Marathon bombing, Devin Pao runs on her own terms

Devin Pao calls at the appointed time, her hair still damp, sipping an energy drink. It's three weeks before the Boston Marathon, and she has just finished the longest run of her life -- 24 miles on the dot, a hilly route she covered in 4 hours, 16 minutes at altitude in her home city of Colorado Springs. She pushed herself several miles farther than the workout laid out in the training program she's been following.
BOSTON, MA
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Boston

I write a lot about business, entrepreneurs, and wealth. And when I research these articles, they usually focus on people well into their sixties, seventies, and beyond. People that worked for many decades to build their fortune.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

9 Couples Will Complete 6 Major World Marathons After They Run Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — It will be a grand achievement for nine couples when they cross the finish line for the Boston Marathon on Monday. They will have completed the world’s six major marathons as a group and will receive a medal that highlights each one of the races. The other major marathons they ran are New York, Chicago, Tokyo, Berlin, and London. One couple shared with WBZ-TV that they love the excitement in the city. “We absolutely love Boston. We arrived yesterday, but it is already one of my favorite cities, and I just love how enthusiastic everyone is about the marathon,” Beth Butler-Madden, who is from Wales. On Monday, 450 of the runners will be competing their sixth major marathon.
WBUR

When women weren't allowed, Sara Mae Berman ran Boston anyway

This year marks the 50th year that women are allowed to officially run the Boston Marathon. I should know — I ran the race, and won it — three times before women were granted official entry. (Remember, until 1958, the longest race girls were allowed to run was 200 meters – the Amateur Athletic Union thought anything longer would be dangerous to a woman’s reproductive health.)
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Multiple Events Held Sunday Before Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — In just over 24 hours, all eyes are going to be on the start line for the Boston Marathon. But before that, there are several events taking place on Sunday. Sunday is the third and final day of the Marathon Expo. Runners can stop by the Hynes Convention Center to pick up their bibs and race packets between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Runners were also invited to Boston’s Old South Church for the “Blessing of Runners.” Services were held at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. (WBZ-TV graphic) In Copley Square Plaza, there were also several impressive panels going on. Past winners like Meb Keflezighi, Joan Samuelson, and Bill Rodgers spoke at noon. At 1 p.m., the 1972 Women’s Inaugural Field panel spoke, and later on, the world’s best para-athletes will shared their stories on the Boston Marathon live stage.
Boston Globe

Gabe Appelbaum is running Boston for Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital

"It's amazing to have the opportunity to use running as a way to give back to Spaulding." In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your story here.
BOSTON, MA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Perfect spring weather greets Boston Marathon's April return

BOSTON — (AP) — The daffodils have sprouted, the fall foliage has all been raked away, and the Boston Marathon is back in the spring where it belongs. The world’s most prestigious marathon will return to the streets from Hopkinton to Copley Square on Monday, three years after the last Patriots' Day race and six months after its 125th edition was delayed, canceled and delayed again by the COVID-19 pandemic.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Red Sox Left-Hander Rich Hill To Pitch Monday With Memories Of Late Father Running Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — For Red Sox left-hander and Milton native Rich Hill, the Boston Marathon has always had a special place in his heart. His father, Lloyd Hill Sr., ran the Marathon 37 times during his life. With the Red Sox set to play another Marathon Monday game at Fenway Park, Rich will be thinking about his father, who passed away on Friday at the age of 94. The 42-year-old southpaw, who is scheduled to start against the Minnesota Twins on Monday, spoke to WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche about the memories he has of his father running the Marathon. “I can’t describe how kind...
BOSTON, MA
WXII 12

Group of Winston-Salem runners to compete in Boston Marathon

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A group of runners from the Triad will be participating in the Boston Marathon on Monday. One of those running is Jessica Allen of Winston-Salem. The mom of three called running her "happy time" and said she's loved the hobby throughout her life. But Allen limited her distance for a while to half marathons, until she heard about Twin City Track Club.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Yardbarker

Red Sox’ Rich Hill will make start on Marathon Monday after his father, Lloyd, passed away last week

Red Sox left-hander Rich Hill lost his father, Lloyd Hill Sr., at the age of 94 on Friday. Shortly before his father’s passing, Hill left the Red Sox while they were in Detroit this past Wednesday in order to spend more time with his family. Despite the loss, the 42-year-old will still make his next start as scheduled against the Twins at Fenway Park on Monday.
BOSTON, MA
