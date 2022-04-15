Three Quincy runners to take on 126th Boston Marathon for the first time

As the 126th Boston Marathon looms, the thought of turning onto Boylston Street – the race's final stretch – keeps coming back.

And for three first-timers from Quincy taking the 26.2-mile course on for the first time, it's been recurring in mind for quite some time.

For 23-year-old Colleen Stravin, 27-year-old Annie Dow, and 23-year-old Julia Doyle, running for their loved ones in the name of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is their motivation

“They say you run the first 10 (miles) with your training, the second 10 with your mind and you run the last 6 with your heart,” said Dow, who works on Mix 104.1's morning show Karson and Kennedy. “When your body is trying to give out, you think of these people that busted their butt to fight cancer and showed up everyday to treatment – maybe when they didn’t want to, or when they wanted to give up – the least I can do is move my legs.”

All three of them took part in runs with the Dana-Farber team along sections of the course throughout the past several months to prepare. Dow and Stravin intended on running the marathon in 2020 prior to its cancelation and Doyle was first inspired by being a spectator at the finish line during the 125th marathon this past October. Doyle had also run in a road race in Falmouth the August before and went to Washington, D.C., for a half-marathon in the past, as well.

“It feels like that final week of senior year and the marathon is the final exam,” Doyle said.

Stravin's father, Chuck, was diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and has been battling ever since. He will be in attendance Monday, lined up along the finish line to see his daughter cross.

“He’s always been my biggest cheerleader at every sports game – when I was 5 years old and he was coaching soccer, all the way up to coming to all of my high school games. It’s going to be just like that," said Stravin, a middle school teacher "born-and-raised" in Quincy. "He’ll be cheering me on along the way and whenever I can see him, I’m sure I’ll be overcome with emotion."

She added, “It’s my day to really focus on what I can do for him and everyone else that’s going through cancer treatment.”

Dow will keep her mother's best friend, Jane Monahan, among other loved ones who won their respective fights, in her thoughts from start to finish as she will have their initials printed on her singlet on race day. Monahan was diagnosed two years ago.

“She’s just someone in particular that has such a lust for life. When she got diagnosed, we were all like, ‘Not Jane – this can’t happen to her. She’s one of the good ones,’" Dow said. "She just took it on, had such a good mindset and was really about mind-body-soul when it comes to fighting cancer. I’m just so lucky Dana-Farber was there and could help her along this process. She’s still here to tell the tale. She’ll be able to watch me cross the finish line and that’s the coolest thing in the world, to me.”

Doyle is running for her 21-year-old brother, J.J., who was diagnosed nearly six years ago to the week. Fifteen at the time, he continued to battle, eventually won and is now happily five years cancer-free.

“I think I’m going to look back on finding out he was sick and him pushing through," said Doyle.

Doyle, a Holy Cross alum, has an extra flame in her fire. She was slated to graduate college in 2020, but was evacuated out of school due to the pandemic eight weeks before the ceremony. The university didn't end up having one and running became a way to get out of the house and brush off some frustration.

She received her diploma, but the experience simply wasn't as imagined.

“It was really a big project I thought I could take on," said Doyle. "I could get that fulfilling feeling I didn’t get from not having the graduation experience.”

As they close in on Marathon Monday, an anxious excitement is already bubbling over.

“Of course it’s a little nerve-wracking," said Dow. "I mean, it’s the Boston Marathon. It’s the biggest marathon in the world and people from all over fly to run this marathon. It’s so special, it’s so sacred. I just feel lucky to be a part of it. I just keep picturing myself turning onto Boylston Street and crossing the finish line. That’s all I have in my head right now.”

Stravin added, “I’m just trying to get there and push to the very end.”

