NJ governor orders review of new sex ed standards amid backlash

The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
Story at a glance

  • New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) on Friday directed the state Department of Education to review updated health education standards set to take effect this fall which critics have accused of being inappropriate for children.
  • Murphy in a statement again criticized lawmakers of insincerely taking up the issue to score political points.
  • The governor earlier this week said he would “entertain” the idea of revising the new guidelines if enough parents say they do not support them.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) on Thursday instructed the state Department of Education to review new health and physical education standards amid fallout from parents and conservative lawmakers who say the guidelines address sexual orientation and gender identity in ways that are inappropriate for young children.

“At a time when we must prioritize student mental health and academic recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is paramount that our standards also promote inclusivity and respect for every child, including LGBTQ youth,” Murphy wrote Thursday in a statement. “In New Jersey, parents always have and always will have a say in their child’s education, which includes opting their child out of any health lesson that they would rather discuss in the privacy of their own home.”

“Unfortunately, our learning standards have been intentionally misrepresented by some politicians seeking to divide and score political points,” Murphy continued, echoing comments made earlier this week.

“At the same time, we have seen a handful of sample lesson plans being circulated that have not been adopted in our school districts and do not accurately reflect the spirit of the standards. Any proposed educational content that is not age-appropriate should be immediately revised by local officials.”

Murphy added that he has directed the state Department of Education to review the new standards, which were adopted in 2020 but will take effect for the first time this fall, to “provide further clarification on what age-appropriate guidelines look like for our students.”

The issue — which has also been taken up by legislators in dozens of state houses — has been a flashpoint of concern among parents and others who argue lessons related to sexual orientation and gender identity don’t belong in the classroom. Laws have already been signed in Florida and Alabama barring educators from addressing those topics in a manner that is not “age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate” for their students.

Under New Jersey’s new health education standards, students by the fifth grade are expected to know, among other things, the difference between sexual orientation and gender identity. By the eighth grade, students should be able to differentiate between “gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation.”

State Senate Republicans this week in letters to the governor and Senate President Nicholas Scutari (D) called for state leadership to pause the implementation of the new guidelines in response to pushback from parents.

Murphy earlier this week said he would “entertain” the idea of revising the new standards, which were developed over a period of five months by stakeholders including parents, experts, and teachers, if enough parents said they did not support them.

Changing America has reached out to the Education Department for comment.

