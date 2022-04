After filling the skies above Santa Clara County with thick smoke Friday, the massive blaze at a vacant commercial building in Campbell has been officially put out. With help from a construction crew (and some light rain), Santa Clara County firefighters Saturday afternoon were put out Friday's fire that engulfed a vacant 72,000-square-foot office building in Campbell, which is now being investigated as a possible arson; firefighters will remain on-site for at least the next few days to ensure the hot spots have been fully extinguished and to continue the investigation into the fire's origins. [KPIX]

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 28 DAYS AGO