Darren Criss Welcomes First Child With Mia Swier: ‘M & D Made Some Sweet Music’

Click here to read the full article.

Darren Criss has come a long way since his days at Dalton Academy. As of Friday (April 15), the 35-year-old actor is officially a dad!

Criss, who rose to fame playing Blaine Anderson on Glee — where he was always happy to belt out a cappella arrangements of Katy Perry hits with his fellow Warblers — is switching up the playlist and showing off his new “music” to the world. In an Instagram post announcing the birth of his first child with wife Mia Swier, he joked that his new daughter was “Out now.”

“M & D made some sweet music,” he wrote in his caption. ⁣”Bluesy Belle Criss⁣. 4/11/22⁣. Out now.”

The post included a photo of the Hollywood actor huddled with his wife on a hospital bed as the proud parents gazed down at their tiny baby, rocking a very fashionable bow on her head.

Criss has kept up the adorable joke comparing his daughter to music since he and Swier first announced they were pregnant. The couple posted a video to Instagram in October that showed them sitting in a music studio, playing an audio file of the baby’s ultrasound-recorded heartbeat. “We’ve been making music for years… But this time we made a BEAT,” he captioned the post. “The ultimate collab droppin Spring 2022.”

Sadly, there’s one very important person that isn’t here to celebrate Criss’ new daughter with him. His brother Charles passed away by suicide last month, something the Broadway performer announced in a moving tribute post on Instagram. “I have spent what already feels like a small eternity trying to wrap my head around it, something I suspect I’ll be attempting to do for the rest of my life,” he wrote at the time. “‘Charles & Darren’ were an inseparable, dynamic duo. We shared nearly everything and looked out for each other.”